ABP Live Budget Traveller | 10 Cheap Travel Hacks Every Traveller Must Know

Travelling the world does not have to drain your bank account. In fact, some of the most unforgettable journeys are built on smart planning, flexibility and a few insider tricks. Whether you are a student backpacking across cities or a family planning a much-needed holiday, learning how to travel on a budget can completely transform your experience.

If you have ever wondered how some people fly more, stay longer and spend less, this list is your ultimate guide. Let’s dive into the smartest ways to cut costs without cutting joy.

1. Be Flexible With Dates



If there is one golden rule of cheap travel, it is flexibility. Flight prices fluctuate constantly based on demand, season and even the day of the week. Travelling mid-week, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, often results in lower fares compared to weekends. Similarly, flying during off-season months can dramatically reduce costs on flights and accommodation. Use fare comparison tools and enable price alerts to track fluctuations. Sometimes shifting your departure by just one day can save a significant amount. Early morning or late-night flights also tend to be cheaper.

2. Book Flights In Incognito Mode

Airlines and booking platforms use cookies to track your searches. If you repeatedly look up the same route, prices may appear to increase due to demand-based algorithms. Browsing in incognito or private mode prevents your search history from influencing displayed fares. Clear your browser cookies or switch devices before booking. Compare prices across multiple platforms before finalising your ticket. It might sound simple, but this small digital trick can sometimes prevent unnecessary fare hikes.

3. Travel With Cabin-Only Luggage

Checked baggage fees can quietly inflate your travel budget. Many budget airlines charge extra for larger bags, making a cheap ticket suddenly expensive. Travelling with only cabin luggage helps you avoid these hidden costs. Pack smart by choosing versatile clothing, travel-sized toiletries and lightweight footwear. Rolling clothes instead of folding them saves space. Not only will you save money, but you will also save time at baggage claim and move more easily through airports.

4. Use Public Transport Like A Local

Taxis and ride-sharing apps can eat into your travel budget quickly, especially in major cities. Instead, research public transportation options before arriving. Metro systems, buses and trams are often safe, efficient and far more affordable. Many cities offer tourist travel cards that provide unlimited rides for a fixed price. Walking is another underrated travel hack, it saves money and allows you to discover hidden gems you might otherwise miss.

5. Choose Budget-Friendly Accommodation Alternatives

Hotels are not your only option. Consider hostels, guesthouses, homestays or short-term rental apartments. Many hostels now offer private rooms with excellent amenities at a fraction of hotel prices. Staying slightly outside city centres can also reduce accommodation costs significantly. Look for properties near metro stations to maintain convenience. Reading verified reviews ensures safety and quality. The key is balancing comfort with cost.

6. Eat Smart Without Overspending

Dining at tourist hotspots usually means inflated prices. Instead, explore local markets, street food stalls and neighbourhood restaurants where residents actually eat. Not only will you save money, but you will also experience authentic flavours. Consider booking accommodation with a kitchen to prepare simple meals. Even replacing one restaurant meal per day with a homemade option can noticeably cut expenses. Food is a major part of travel, but smart choices ensure your culinary adventure stays budget-friendly.

7. Book Attractions Online In Advance

Many popular attractions offer discounted online tickets compared to on-site purchases. Booking in advance can also help you avoid long queues and last-minute price surges. Look for city passes that bundle multiple attractions at reduced rates. Some museums and landmarks even offer free entry on specific days. Planning your sightseeing schedule ahead of time helps you control both your itinerary and your spending.

8. Use Reward Points And Travel Credit Cards

If you travel frequently, reward programmes can significantly lower costs. Airline miles, hotel loyalty points and cashback travel cards offer valuable benefits over time. Even occasional travellers can benefit from sign-up bonuses and promotional offers. However, always use credit responsibly and avoid unnecessary debt. When managed wisely, travel rewards turn everyday spending into future adventures.

9. Avoid Currency Exchange At Airports

Airport currency exchange counters often offer the least favourable rates. Instead, withdraw money from local ATMs or use international debit and credit cards with low foreign transaction fees. Research exchange rates before travelling so you understand what is reasonable. Small differences in rates can add up over longer trips. Protecting your money from unnecessary fees is a crucial part of budget travel planning.

10. Travel Slow To Spend Less

Fast travel often leads to higher expenses, more transport tickets, more dining out and more impulse spending. Slower travel allows you to negotiate better accommodation rates, cook meals occasionally and truly explore destinations without rushing. Staying longer in one place reduces daily transport costs and creates deeper cultural connections. Budget travel is not about cutting joy, it is about maximising value. When you slow down, you save more and experience more.