Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Organize expenses, define one key goal for the month.

October 2026 begins on Thursday, October 1. If you often plan to start a new routine at the beginning of every month but find it difficult to stick to it, this time, avoid making a long list of resolutions. Instead, begin the first morning of October with five simple and practical steps. From spending a few quiet moments after waking up to offering water to the Sun, helping someone in need and setting a realistic monthly goal, these small changes can help you begin the month on a positive note.

1. Avoid Checking Your Phone Immediately After Waking Up

One of the most common morning habits today is reaching for the phone as soon as you wake up. Instead of checking social media, messages or notifications immediately, spend a few quiet minutes with yourself. Sit calmly after getting out of bed and remember God according to your faith and personal beliefs. You can also use this time to think about one habit that you would like to improve during October. Rather than setting several difficult resolutions, choose one realistic goal that you can follow consistently throughout the month.

2. Offer Water To The Sun After Bathing

After taking a bath in the morning, you can offer water to the Sun as part of the traditional practice of Surya worship. There is no need for an elaborate ritual. According to your faith and family tradition, you can remember the Sun God while offering water and begin your day with a few moments of prayer and reflection. The practice can be approached as a way of building regularity and mindfulness rather than expecting any guaranteed miraculous result.

3. Since October 1 Is Thursday, Offer A Simple Prayer To Lord Vishnu

October 1, 2026 falls on a Thursday. Thursday is traditionally associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu.

Light A Diya And Pray

Those who follow this tradition can light a diya at their home temple and spend a few minutes remembering Lord Vishnu. If available, yellow flowers can also be offered according to one's religious tradition. There is no need to perform an elaborate puja; spending a few minutes in prayer with devotion can be enough. Those who regularly chant mantras may recite 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' according to their tradition.

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4. Donate Food Or Essential Items During Pitru Paksha

The beginning of October 2026 falls during Pitru Paksha. During this period, helping someone in need can be considered a meaningful way to begin the month. Depending on your ability, you can donate food, grains, fruits or other useful items to someone who needs them.

Follow Your Family Tradition

If your family follows specific customs during Pitru Paksha, it is advisable to follow those traditions. While donating, it is also important to consider whether the item will actually be useful to the recipient. The focus should be on helping someone rather than simply completing a religious formality.

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5. Write Down Your Expenses And One Important Goal

A new month can also be a good opportunity for a practical reset. Along with religious practices, take a few minutes to organise your priorities for October. Write down just three things in a diary or on a piece of paper:

The most important task you want to complete this month.

One expense you want to control.

One habit you want to follow every day.

Keep Your Resolution Realistic

Your resolution should be simple enough to continue throughout the month. For example, you could decide to read for 20 minutes every day, exercise regularly, reduce unnecessary online shopping or improve your sleeping schedule. The aim should be consistency rather than setting an overly difficult target that becomes impossible to follow after a few days.

What Should You Avoid On The First Day Of October?

There is no need to create fear around the beginning of a new month. There is no general rule that making a mistake on the first day will ruin the entire month. Similarly, simply worshipping or purchasing a particular item does not guarantee financial prosperity throughout the month. Instead, use October 1 as an opportunity to remember God, organise your surroundings and thoughts, help someone in need and make one realistic resolution that you can genuinely follow until October 31. A meaningful beginning does not necessarily require major changes. Sometimes, a few small and consistent steps can turn the first day of a new month into a useful fresh start.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]