Diwali 2026 Recipes: 9 Vegetarian Starters, Main Courses And Desserts To Try At Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwali 2026 vegetarian lunch features varied traditional Indian favourites.

Savory dishes include paneer tikka, chole bhature, vegetable biryani.

Refreshing drinks and traditional desserts complete the festive meal.

Diwali is a time for family gatherings, home decorations, and meals shared with loved ones. With Diwali 2026 falling on November 8, it is a good opportunity to plan a festive lunch featuring familiar Indian favourites. A vegetarian menu can be just as varied, with smoky starters, rich curries, fragrant rice dishes, refreshing drinks and traditional sweets. Whether you are hosting guests or preparing a special meal for your family, a thoughtfully planned spread can make the occasion more enjoyable. From paneer tikka and chole bhature to gulab jamun, here are nine dishes to consider for your Diwali lunch.

Diwali 2026: Vegetarian Starters And Main Course Ideas

1. Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is a popular starter that is easy to serve at a festive gathering. Marinate paneer cubes with yoghurt and spices, add chopped onions and bell peppers, and grill until lightly charred. Serve hot with mint chutney and lemon wedges.

2. Malai Chaap

For a creamy appetiser, try malai chaap made with soy chaap marinated in cream, cashew paste and mild spices. Grill or roast the pieces until golden on the outside. Pair them with green chutney for a starter that offers a change from the usual paneer dishes.

3. Chole Bhature

Chole bhature make a filling choice for a traditional Indian lunch. The chickpea curry is cooked with tomatoes, onions and aromatic spices, while the bhature are deep-fried until puffed up. Serve with sliced onions, green chillies and a tangy pickle.

4. Vegetable Biryani

A vegetable biryani brings rice, vegetables and spices together in one dish. Prepare it with basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, cardamom, cinnamon and other whole spices, layering the ingredients for an aromatic finish. Serve with cucumber raita to balance the flavours.

5. Palak Paneer

Palak paneer adds a green, creamy curry to the festive spread. Blended spinach is cooked with spices and paneer cubes to create a dish that pairs well with naan, roti, or steamed rice. It is also a useful option for guests who prefer a vegetable-based curry.

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Diwali 2026: Drinks And Traditional Desserts

6. Masala Chai

Serve masala chai during the afternoon or after lunch. Brew black tea with ginger, cardamom and cinnamon, then add milk and sugar according to taste. Its warm, spiced flavour makes it a fitting addition to a relaxed festive gathering.

7. Jaljeera

Jaljeera offers a tangy alternative to sweet drinks. Combine mint, roasted cumin, lemon juice and spices with chilled water to prepare this refreshing beverage. Make it shortly before serving to retain its fresh flavour, and adjust the seasoning to suit your guests.

8. Gulab Jamun

Gulab jamun is a familiar favourite for Diwali celebrations. These soft, deep-fried milk-solid dumplings are soaked in sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom and rose water. Serve them warm or at room temperature as a sweet finish to the meal.

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9. Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar ka halwa is another traditional dessert worth adding to your Diwali menu. Grated carrots are slowly cooked with milk, ghee and sugar until rich and tender. Finish with chopped almonds, cashews and cardamom for added flavour and texture.

A Diwali lunch does not need an elaborate menu to feel special. Choose a couple of starters, two or three main dishes, a refreshing drink and a traditional dessert to suit your guests. Preparing some items in advance can also make hosting easier, leaving you more time to enjoy the festival with family and friends.