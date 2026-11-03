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English NewsLifestyleRajib Upadhya's Book 'Giants At The Gates' On Nepal's Changing Global Role To Launch In Delhi On Nov 6

Rajib Upadhya's Book 'Giants At The Gates' On Nepal's Changing Global Role To Launch In Delhi On Nov 6

Rajib Upadhya's 'Giants at the Gates' explores Nepal's changing global role. Check the November 6 book launch venue, speakers and panel discussion details.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New book examines Nepal's evolving global and regional position.
  • Launch event scheduled November 6, 6 pm, in New Delhi.
  • Panel discussion with diplomats, academics on Nepal’s strategic choices.

A new book examining Nepal's position in an evolving global and regional landscape is set to be launched in New Delhi this Friday, November 6. Titled Giants at the Gates: Nepal in a World of Reorder, the book by author Rajib Upadhya explores the challenges, foreign policy priorities and strategic choices facing Nepal as international political and economic dynamics continue to shift.

Published by FinePrint, the book offers a timely examination of Nepal's place in a changing world order. It also follows Upadhya's earlier work, Cabals & Cartels, bringing the country's evolving geopolitical position into focus.

'Giants At The Gates': When And Where Is The Book Launch?

The launch of Giants at the Gates: Nepal in a World of Reorder will take place on Friday, November 6, at 6 pm at the India International Centre in New Delhi. The event will be held across Seminar Halls 1, 2 and 3.

Following the launch, the programme will feature a panel discussion bringing together diplomats and academics to discuss Nepal's position amid changing regional and global developments.

 
 
 
 
 
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Panel Discussion: Speakers And Key Participants

The event will begin with opening remarks by Shri Shyam Saran, President of the India International Centre and former Foreign Secretary of the Government of India.

The panel discussion will feature Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, Chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation; Ambassador Ranjit Rae, former diplomat with the Government of India; and Professor Mahendra P. Lama of the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Nepali journalist and researcher Akanshya Shah, who is based in New Delhi, will moderate the discussion.

The programme will conclude with closing remarks by Surendra Thapa, Acting Ambassador of Nepal to India at the Embassy of Nepal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Giants at the Gates: Nepal in a World of Reorder' about?

The book explores Nepal's challenges, foreign policy priorities, and strategic choices in a changing global and regional landscape. It examines Nepal's evolving geopolitical position.

When and where will 'Giants at the Gates' be launched?

The book will be launched on Friday, November 6, at 6 pm. The event will take place at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

Who authored 'Giants at the Gates: Nepal in a World of Reorder'?

The book was written by Rajib Upadhya. It is his latest work, following his earlier book, 'Cabals & Cartels.'

Who will participate in the book launch's panel discussion?

The panel will feature Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador Ranjit Rae, and Professor Mahendra P. Lama. The discussion will be moderated by Akanshya Shah.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Delhi Events Rajib Upadhya Giants At The Gates
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