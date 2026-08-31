Shingles Vaccine Benefits May Include Lower Heart Attack And Stroke Risk, Study Finds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Findings show association, not direct heart protection.

A new study has found an association between the newer shingles vaccine and a lower risk of several cardiovascular conditions. Researchers comparing two shingles vaccines found that people who received the newer vaccine had lower rates of cardiovascular disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm. Published in Nature Medicine, the study analysed health records from a large US healthcare network involving more than 100 million people. Researchers compared people who received the older shingles vaccine with those who received the newer version. However, the findings do not prove that the vaccine directly prevents heart attacks or strokes.

People Were Monitored For Seven Years

The researchers analysed data from around 60 healthcare organisations. The main analysis included two groups of 36,460 people each. Participants were compared based on factors such as age, existing illnesses, medications and other health characteristics. They were then followed for seven years to examine the development of cardiovascular and neurological conditions. During the period covered by the study, the newer shingles vaccine was increasingly replacing the older vaccine in the US. Over the follow-up period, people who received the newer vaccine had a 9% lower overall risk of cardiovascular and neurological conditions. However, the difference became smaller over time.

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Lower Risk Of Heart Failure And Cardiovascular Disease

The newer vaccine was associated with an approximately 10% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 12% lower risk of heart failure. Researchers also found about a 7% lower risk of atrial fibrillation. The findings were broadly similar among men and women. However, the vaccine was not associated with lower rates of every cardiovascular or vascular condition examined.

What Did The Study Find About Stroke?

Overall, researchers found no significant difference in ischemic stroke between the two groups. However, when men and women were analysed separately, men who received the newer vaccine had a 12% lower risk of ischemic stroke. Researchers emphasised that this finding represents an association and should not be interpreted as proof that the vaccine prevents stroke.

How Could The Vaccine Affect Heart Health?

Researchers suggested that the vaccine's effect on the immune system could potentially play a role. The newer vaccine produces a strong immune response, which may influence inflammatory processes in the body. Since chronic inflammation is associated with cardiovascular disease, researchers believe this could be one possible explanation. However, the exact mechanism remains uncertain and requires further investigation.

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The Vaccine Does Not Guarantee Heart Protection

The study provides an interesting link between shingles vaccination and cardiovascular health, but it does not establish cause and effect. Because the research relied on existing health records, some factors that influence heart disease risk, including smoking, diet, alcohol consumption and socioeconomic conditions, could not be fully accounted for. Therefore, more research is needed before the shingles vaccine can be considered a direct preventive measure against heart attacks or strokes.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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