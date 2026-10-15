Delhi Police implemented security measures due to proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other areas. These steps aimed to maintain law and order, secure sensitive locations, and comply with court directives.
Why Were 57 Metro Stations Shut For Oct 10 Protest? Delhi Police Explain Move In Supreme Court
Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations was proposed over concerns about crowds gathering in sensitive areas and potential law-and-order problems.
- Delhi Police detailed security for October 10 protests in affidavit.
- 57 metro stations closed, traffic diverted, and internet restricted.
- Measures addressed protests, VIPs, diplomatic visits and security.
- Police denied unlawful detentions or obstructing lawyers/journalists.
Delhi Police have filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court explaining the security measures taken ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other parts of New Delhi on October 10. Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said the force took necessary steps to comply with the court’s directions and detailed its actions to maintain law and order and secure sensitive areas.
The affidavit outlines the security arrangements made in view of the planned demonstrations, the presence of key government institutions in the national capital, VIP movements, diplomatic visits and other major events during the period.
According to the police, the measures were taken after reviewing the security situation and assessing the possibility of crowds gathering in sensitive areas.
57 Metro Stations Shut Over Security Concerns
Delhi Police said it had sent a proposal to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to keep the entry and exit gates of 57 metro stations closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10. The move was intended to prevent crowds from moving towards sensitive areas and to avert possible law-and-order problems.
The police also requested the DMRC to reduce the frequency of metro services during the period. On October 10, it wrote to the corporation asking it to lift the restrictions and resume normal train operations from 10 pm.
In the affidavit, the police said the Supreme Court’s direction concerning metro services had already been implemented.
Traffic Diversions Introduced On October 10 And 11
Delhi Police said traffic diversions were implemented on several major roads and intersections from 6 am on October 10 and 11.
Commuters were advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid unnecessary travel and follow traffic police updates. The police also said 88 diversion signboards had been installed to facilitate traffic management.
Mobile Internet Restrictions Were Limited
The affidavit stated that only mobile internet services were restricted in accordance with the prescribed rules as part of the law-and-order measures. The restrictions were being reviewed in light of the prevailing situation, the police said.
Delhi Police also maintained that no one had been unlawfully detained in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions.
Police Denies Obstructing Lawyers And Journalists
The police said lawyers, journalists and other professionals were not prevented from carrying out their work. According to the affidavit, action was taken against people who violated orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The police added that notices concerning Section 163 had been displayed in the designated areas.
The affidavit further stated that notices placed around the Supreme Court premises had been reviewed and removed where necessary. Delhi Police said it was continuously monitoring the law-and-order and traffic situations and would take appropriate measures depending on the circumstances.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Delhi Police take security measures on October 10?
What actions did Delhi Police take regarding metro services?
Police proposed closing 57 metro station gates from October 9 (9 pm) to October 10 (6 pm) to manage crowds. They also requested reduced service frequency, with restrictions lifted from 10 pm on October 10.
Were there any traffic changes during the protest period?
Yes, traffic diversions were implemented on major roads from 6 am on October 10 and 11. Commuters were advised to plan ahead and follow police updates, with 88 diversion signboards installed.
Were mobile internet services restricted?
Only mobile internet services were restricted as part of law-and-order measures. These restrictions were in accordance with prescribed rules and were subject to review.
Did the police unlawfully detain anyone or obstruct professionals?
Delhi Police stated no one was unlawfully detained. They also denied obstructing lawyers or journalists, clarifying that actions were taken only against individuals violating Section 163 of BNSS.