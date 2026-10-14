Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Long queues form daily; limited passports sell out quickly.

Bengaluru’s General Post Office (GPO) is witnessing an unusual rush, with people queuing up since midnight to get their hands on a philately passport. The collectable booklet has gained popularity among young people and travel enthusiasts after videos of it went viral on social media. Unlike a regular passport, this booklet cannot be used for international travel.

Instead, it allows people to collect special postal stamps and cancellations associated with historic post offices and other locations, turning their travels into a unique collecting experience.

What Is A Philately Passport?

A philately passport is a booklet introduced by India Post to encourage stamp collecting and promote interest in postal heritage. Designed to resemble an Indian passport, it contains 30 blank pages where collectors can get special postal stamps and official cancellations from designated post offices. People can carry the booklet when visiting historic or special post offices, such as Bengaluru’s first GPO or the Khadi Gramodyog post office in Hubballi, and collect markings associated with these locations.

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Why Is The Philately Passport Going Viral?

The booklet was launched by India Post some time ago, but it remained relatively unknown to the public. Its popularity has surged after travel vloggers and Instagram influencers shared videos of their visits to Bengaluru’s GPO and their experiences of obtaining the philately passport. The videos quickly gained traction online, attracting young travellers and collectors. The sudden rise in demand has reportedly led to stocks running out at the post office.

Philately Passports Sell Out Within Minutes

According to the report, long queues have been forming outside Bengaluru GPO well before its counter opens at 10 am. Demand has increased to the point that the post office is able to distribute only a limited number of booklets each day. People reportedly begin queuing around 2 am, with tokens distributed between 5.30 am and 6 am.

Once the counter opens, the available booklets are sold within minutes. Local police have also been deployed to help manage the crowds and maintain order outside the post office.

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How Much Does The Philately Passport Cost?

The philately passport is reportedly available for Rs 100, making it an affordable option for people interested in collecting postal memorabilia. The report also mentions that buyers can open a philatelic deposit account with a deposit of Rs 200 to become permanent members of the bureau. For travel enthusiasts, the booklet offers a different way to preserve memories of places they visit, combining tourism with the traditional hobby of stamp collecting.