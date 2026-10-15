Abhishek Sharma Becomes World No. 1, Sets Massive Six-Hitting Record

Abhishek Sharma has established himself as one of the most destructive six-hitters in T20 International cricket, creating a new world record for the most sixes in a calendar year. The Indian opener achieved the milestone during the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad, where he scored 29 runs and hit one six.

That single maximum took his tally to 69 sixes in 2026, helping him surpass Suryakumar Yadav's previous record.

Before the match, Abhishek and Suryakumar were level on 68 sixes in a calendar year. While Abhishek had reached the mark in 2026, Suryakumar had achieved the same tally in 2022. Abhishek's six in Hyderabad moved him ahead of his teammate and into sole possession of the record.

Notably, Indian batters dominate the list of players who have hit at least 50 sixes in T20Is in a single calendar year, with no batter from another country having reached that mark.

Abhishek Sharma Tops List Of Most Sixes In A Year

Abhishek now leads the list with 69 sixes in 2026, and he has opportunities to extend his record further. Suryakumar occupies second place with 68 sixes in 2022, while Abhishek himself features again after hitting 54 sixes in 2025.

Ishan Kishan is also among the leading six-hitters, having struck 52 maximums in 2026. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan completes the top five with 45 sixes in 2025.

Most Sixes In T20 Internationals In A Calendar Year

- 69 - Abhishek Sharma (2026)

- 68 - Suryakumar Yadav (2022)

- 54 - Abhishek Sharma (2025)

- 52 - Ishan Kishan (2026)

- 45 - Sahibzada Farhan (2025)

Abhishek Sharma Closing In On Another Milestone

Abhishek could soon achieve another significant milestone in his T20 career. He has hit 142 sixes in 65 innings so far and needs just eight more to reach 150.

The Indian opener also has a chance to challenge the record for the fastest player from a Full Member nation to reach 150 sixes in T20 cricket. Suryakumar currently holds that record, having reached the milestone in 86 innings. With Abhishek having played only 65 innings so far, his progress towards the landmark will be worth watching.

If he maintains his current scoring rate, Abhishek could add another major achievement to his growing list of records in the shortest format.