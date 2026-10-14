Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Verify inclusions, exclusions, and final price on IRCTC's website.

Planning a budget holiday in the hills? A Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali tour package starts at Rs 25,725 per person for a seven-night, eight-day trip. Covering three popular destinations, the package offers an option for travellers looking to explore mountain landscapes, scenic valleys and popular hill stations without arranging every part of the journey independently. The package, listed by IRCTC Tourism under code NCH05, mentions daily departures in its promotional poster. Travellers should check the official website for current availability, accommodation options and the services included in the advertised price before booking.

Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali Tour Package Details

The package combines Chandigarh's urban attractions with the mountain scenery and popular tourist spots of Shimla and Manali. Here are the key details to know before planning the trip.

Package name: Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali Package

Package code: NCH05

Duration: 7 nights and 8 days

Destinations covered: Chandigarh, Shimla and Manali

Starting price: Rs 25,725 per person

The package may suit families, couples and groups looking for a planned holiday across multiple destinations.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Durga Puja 2026: Explore Dhakeshwari Temple And 7 Must-Visit Places Near This Shakti Peeth In Dhaka

Chandigarh To Shimla-Manali Trip Budget

With a starting price of Rs 25,725 per person, the tour could be worth considering for travellers comparing organised holidays with independently planned trips.The estimated cost for different group sizes, based on the advertised starting price, is as follows.

1 person: Rs 25,725

2 people: Rs 51,450

3 people: Rs 77,175

4 people: Rs 1,02,900

These figures are calculated using the advertised per-person price and are not confirmed group quotations. The actual cost may vary depending on room-sharing arrangements, accommodation categories and booking conditions.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Planning To Witness Cherry Blossoms In Japan? Check IRCTC’s 9-Day Tour Starting At Rs 3.51 Lakh

What Does The Package Price Include?

Before booking any budget holiday, travellers should check exactly what is covered by the advertised price. The official itinerary and booking terms should clarify whether the package includes:

Accommodation and the applicable room category

Meals and refreshments

Transportation between Chandigarh, Shimla and Manali

Local sightseeing and transfers

Any transportation required to reach the starting point

Applicable taxes and additional charges

Expenses such as shopping, personal purchases, optional activities and meals outside the package may need to be paid for separately. Travellers should also review cancellation terms and other conditions before confirming a reservation.

Why Visit Shimla And Manali During The Holidays?

Shimla and Manali offer different experiences, making them suitable for travellers who want to combine sightseeing, relaxation and mountain views during a holiday.

Shimla: Colonial Charm, Scenic Views And Local Markets

Shimla is a popular choice for a holiday with family or friends, particularly for those who enjoy mountain scenery, heritage architecture and leisurely walks. The hill station's colonial-era buildings, bustling shopping areas and views of the surrounding hills give it a distinctive character. Mall Road and the Ridge are among Shimla's best-known attractions. Visitors can spend time exploring local shops, enjoying the mountain atmosphere and sampling regional food. The town is also an option for travellers seeking a break from busy city life. During peak holiday periods, Shimla can attract large crowds, so planning sightseeing early and checking local weather conditions can make the experience more comfortable.

Manali: Mountain Landscapes, Nature And Adventure

Manali is known for its mountain scenery, river views, pine forests and access to the wider Himalayan region. It appeals to travellers looking for a mix of relaxation, nature and outdoor activities. Visitors can explore the local market, enjoy views of the surrounding mountains and visit nearby attractions depending on the season and weather. Travellers interested in adventure activities may also find seasonal options, subject to local conditions and availability. For a holiday, Manali offers an opportunity to slow down, spend time amid nature and experience the landscape of Himachal Pradesh. However, popular attractions can be crowded during peak seasons, and snow-related activities are not guaranteed throughout the year.

Chandigarh: A Convenient Starting Point

Chandigarh adds a different experience to the trip, with its planned urban layout, gardens and architectural landmarks. Travellers can explore the city's attractions before heading towards the hill stations, depending on the time allocated in the tour itinerary. Combining Chandigarh with Shimla and Manali allows visitors to experience city attractions alongside mountain destinations in a single holiday.

How To Book The Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali Tour Package

Travellers interested in the package can visit the official IRCTC Tourism website and search for package code NCH05 to check the latest details. Before making a reservation, verify the available departure dates, accommodation category, sightseeing schedule, inclusions, exclusions, cancellation terms and final payable amount.

Official website: https://www.irctctourism.com/

Disclaimer: Package prices, availability and inclusions are subject to change. Travellers are advised to verify the latest details, terms and final cost on the official IRCTC Tourism website before booking.