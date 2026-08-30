H1N1 Cases Surge In India: Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra Among States Seeing Rise In Swine Flu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swine flu (H1N1) cases rise across India during monsoon.

Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra report significant H1N1 infections.

Many states see increased H1N1 cases compared to previous years.

No new strain detected; officials advise caution, not panic.

Swine Flu H1N1 Cases in India: Cases of swine flu, or H1N1, are increasing in many parts of the country. Influenza cases are particularly on the rise during the monsoon season. New cases have been reported in several places, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh. According to health department data, some states have reported more cases this year than last year.

2,729 H1N1 Cases In Delhi

Swine flu infections are steadily increasing in the national capital, Delhi. According to health department data as of August 27th, a total of 2,729 cases of H1N1 have been reported in Delhi. On August 27th alone, 125 new cases were detected. Including influenza A and B, the total number of cases in Delhi has reached 3,736. Nearly three-quarters of these cases are H1N1. This year, Delhi has recorded significantly higher numbers of infections compared to last year. ALSO READ | FDA Approves World’s First Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor: How Lipfendra Could Transform Cholesterol Treatment

4,428 Patients In Karnataka

Karnataka has also reported a significant number of H1N1 and influenza cases. As of August 24, the state had recorded 4,428 lab-confirmed H1N1/influenza cases. Influenza typically strikes Karnataka twice a year, with the first wave occurring between January and March and the second between July and September. The Karnataka Health Department has issued an advisory urging people to remain vigilant, although officials say there is no need to panic.

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More Cases In Maharashtra Than Last Year

Maharashtra has also seen a sharp increase in H1N1 cases this year. As of August 21, 1,109 H1N1 cases had been reported in the state. This number is more than the 942 cases recorded in the entire year 2025. Mumbai and Pune remain the major centers of H1N1 in the state. These two cities account for approximately 65 percent of the state's total infections. According to Maharashtra's state epidemiologist, Dr. Raju Sule, an increase in influenza cases during the monsoon is normal, but this year's figures are higher than in previous years.

However, the ICMR has clarified that no new strain has been identified at this time. The Influenza A (H1N1) pdm09 virus circulating in the country has been present since 2025. Therefore, people are advised to exercise caution rather than panic.

Rajasthan Has The Highest Number Of Cases In August

Rajasthan also witnessed a sharp increase in H1N1 cases during August. According to the health department, 55 patients have tested positive so far in August. This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single month this year. A total of 146 cases of H1N1 have been reported in Rajasthan from January to August 2026. These include 2 in January, 3 in February, 20 in March, 22 in April, 25 in May, 14 in June, 5 in July, and 55 in August. According to the state health department, the spread of any new or more dangerous strain of H1N1 has not been confirmed at this time.

New Patients Found In Lucknow

H1N1 cases are also being reported in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. A day after the death of a woman infected with H1N1 at Balrampur Hospital, two more patients tested positive. Both patients have been admitted to the hospital's isolation ward and are currently in stable condition. According to the hospital, RT-PCR tests confirmed H1N1 infection in both patients. The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all 75 districts to increase surveillance.

12 Cases In Gurugram

Twelve cases of H1N1 have also been reported in Gurugram, Haryana. People are being advised to remain vigilant in view of the increasing infection. The state government is also monitoring the infection situation and preparing to deal with it.

14 Patients In Chandigarh This Year

Chandigarh has also seen a rise in H1N1 cases during the monsoon season. Seven cases have been reported so far in August. A total of 14 cases have been reported in the city this year. According to the data, the highest number of cases was reported in August. Additionally, one case each was reported in June and July, two in May, one in April, and two in March.

Cases Also Increased In Kolkata

According to reports as of July 22, Kolkata has seen a surge in swine flu cases over the past two weeks. Many patients had to be hospitalized due to severe symptoms. The number of infections increased as the monsoon rains intensified. Doctors reported that patients experienced persistent high fever, respiratory problems, severe body aches, and diarrhea. Swine flu patients had been arriving at the city's Peerless Hospital for nearly three weeks. Nine patients were admitted to the hospital on a single day, while several others were treated in the outpatient department.

H1N1 infections are increasing in many parts of the country during the monsoon season. However, health officials say that no new, more dangerous H1N1 strain has been confirmed. Instead of panicking, people are being advised to take precautions to prevent infection and consult a doctor promptly if symptoms appear.

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