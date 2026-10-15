Navratri 2026 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Bhog, Puja Vidhi, Mantra And Rituals

Maa Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri and is revered as the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga. Associated with motherhood, compassion, and protection, she is depicted holding infant Lord Kartikeya, also known as Skanda, in her lap. Devotees offer prayers, flowers, and sattvik food to seek her blessings for family well-being, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Bananas are traditionally associated with her worship, while kheer and other homemade sweets may also be offered according to family customs. Here is a guide to Maa Skandamata's bhog, puja vidhi, essential samagri, and precautions for Navratri Day 5.

Maa Skandamata Bhog: What To Offer On Navratri Day 5?

Bananas are traditionally offered to Maa Skandamata during Navratri. Devotees can also prepare kheer, milk-based sweets, or other homemade offerings, depending on their family traditions. Fresh fruits and sattvik preparations are suitable choices for the puja. Prepare the bhog in a clean kitchen and offer it with devotion. Customs may differ across households and regions, so families can follow their established practices.

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Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi And Samagri

To perform the puja, bathe early in the morning and wear clean clothes. Clean the place of worship and place the goddess's idol or picture on a clean platform. Continue the kalash worship if one was established on the first day of Navratri. Light a ghee diya and incense sticks. Offer roli, kumkum, akshat and fresh flowers, followed by bananas or another sattvik preparation. Yellow and white flowers may be used according to family customs.

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Devotees can chant Maa Skandamata's mantra, "Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah." Those who follow this practice may recite it 108 times. The Durga Chalisa or a Durga stuti can also be read during worship. Complete the rituals with aarti and distribute the bhog among family members as prasad.

Keep the essential puja samagri ready beforehand, including a picture or idol of Maa Skandamata, a diya, ghee, incense sticks, flowers, roli, kumkum, rice grains, fruits, sweets, water, and a puja plate. Camphor may be used for aarti if customary.

Maa Skandamata Puja Precautions And Significance

Maintain cleanliness during the puja and prepare the offering according to sattvik practices. Devotees who avoid onion and garlic during Navratri should continue following these dietary customs while preparing bhog.

Maa Skandamata's depiction with infant Lord Kartikeya symbolises maternal care, love and protection. She is also known as Padmasana Devi because she is commonly portrayed seated on a lotus. Devotees worship her on Navratri's fifth day, seeking blessings for happiness, prosperity and the well-being of their families.

Offer bhog and perform Maa Skandamata's puja according to your family traditions, keeping devotion and cleanliness at the centre of the rituals.