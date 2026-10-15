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English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court To Hear Oppn Leaders' Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Today

Supreme Court To Hear Oppn Leaders' Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Today

The plea seeks contempt proceedings against the leaders and calls for measures to prevent the use of court premises for political purposes, among other demands.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 09:53 AM (IST)

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by 13 Opposition leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The hearing will take place before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The Opposition leaders have approached the top court over alleged irregularities in elections.

The Supreme Court will also hear a contempt petition concerning police action in Delhi during the Cockroach Janata Party's protest on October 10, as well as the closure of roads and metro services during the demonstration. The matter will also be heard by the bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Apart from these matters, a petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court over the commotion and sloganeering that took place when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders visited the court premises. The petition is also expected to be heard by the top court.

The plea seeks contempt proceedings against the leaders and calls for measures to prevent the use of court premises for political purposes, among other demands.

Dastak Organisation Writes Open Letter To Rahul Gandhi

The Dr Ambedkar Society for Thoughts, Actions and Consciousness, also known as the Dastak organisation, has written an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, raising questions about the events that unfolded on the Supreme Court premises.

The organisation has demanded that Rahul Gandhi publicly apologise to the people of the country, the judiciary and those who believe in the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, a petition filed by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may also come up for hearing on Thursday.

Owaisi has opposed the SIR exercise from the outset, describing it as an attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the backdoor. He has also levelled several allegations against the Modi government over the SIR process.

Published at : 15 Oct 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
SC Gyanesh Kumar SUpreme COurt 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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