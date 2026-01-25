Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Republic Day 2026: Interesting Facts About January 26 You Probably Didn't Know

Republic Day 2026: Interesting Facts About January 26 You Probably Didn’t Know

Republic Day 2026 marks India’s democratic journey. Discover lesser-known facts about January 26, the Constitution, and how India became a republic.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
As India prepares to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the occasion once again brings focus to the Constitution, democracy, and the power of the people. While the grand parade and patriotic fervour are familiar sights, the story behind Republic Day holds many lesser-known yet fascinating details. These facts reveal how thoughtfully India shaped its identity as a republic, and why January 26 carries such deep meaning.

India Wasn’t A Republic Right After Independence

Although India gained freedom on August 15, 1947, it did not become a republic immediately. For over two years, the country functioned as a constitutional monarchy, with the British monarch as head of state, represented by the Governor-General. India officially became a republic only when its Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking a carefully planned democratic transition.

January 26 Was Chosen For A Historic Promise

The date of Republic Day is rooted in India’s freedom struggle. On January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj, or complete independence from British rule. For the next 17 years, this date was observed as Independence Day. Choosing January 26 for the Constitution honoured that historic pledge and linked the republic to the spirit of freedom.

The Constitution Took Nearly Three Years To Write

Drafting the Constitution of India was an intense and detailed process. It took 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days, with the Constituent Assembly meeting for 165 days across 11 sessions. Every clause was debated thoroughly, ensuring the final document reflected India’s diversity, values, and democratic aspirations.

The Original Constitution Was Written By Hand

Unlike most national constitutions, India’s original Constitution was not typed or printed. It was beautifully handwritten in English and Hindi by calligrapher Prem Behari Narain Raizada. Each page featured artwork inspired by Indian traditions, and the original copies are still preserved in the Parliament Library.

Dr Ambedkar Was Part Of A Much Larger Team

Dr B. R. Ambedkar is celebrated as the chief architect of the Constitution, but he was not alone. Over 300 members of the Constituent Assembly contributed their expertise and perspectives. This collective effort ensured the Constitution addressed equality, justice, federalism, and individual rights in a truly democratic manner.

India’s First Republic Day Parade Was Held Elsewhere

The iconic Republic Day parade was not always held at Rajpath. In 1950, the first parade took place at Irwin Stadium, now known as the National Stadium in Delhi. Rajpath, then called Kingsway, became the permanent venue only in 1955, gradually transforming the parade into the grand spectacle seen today.

The President Replaced The British Monarch

One of the most significant changes on Republic Day 1950 was the appointment of India’s first President. Dr Rajendra Prasad took office as the head of state, symbolising the complete end of colonial authority. This shift marked India’s full transformation into a sovereign, democratic republic.

Beating Retreat Marks The Quiet End Of Celebrations

While the Republic Day parade draws maximum attention, the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 formally concludes the celebrations. Military bands perform patriotic music, flags are lowered, and the ceremony reflects discipline, tradition, and respect for the armed forces, a powerful yet often overlooked ritual.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did India officially become a republic?

India officially became a republic on January 26, 1950, when its Constitution came into force. Before this, it was a constitutional monarchy for over two years after independence.

Why was January 26 chosen as Republic Day?

January 26 was chosen to honor the declaration of Purna Swaraj (complete independence) by the Indian National Congress on January 26, 1930. This date was previously observed as Independence Day.

How long did it take to draft the Indian Constitution?

The drafting of the Constitution was a lengthy process, taking 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days. The Constituent Assembly held 165 meetings over 11 sessions to debate every clause.

Who wrote the original Indian Constitution?

The original Constitution was handwritten in English and Hindi by calligrapher Prem Behari Narain Raizada. Each page was adorned with artwork inspired by Indian traditions.

Where was the first Republic Day parade held?

The first Republic Day parade in 1950 was held at Irwin Stadium in Delhi, which is now known as the National Stadium. Rajpath became the permanent venue in 1955.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day Republic Day Facts Republic Day 2026 January 26 Significance
