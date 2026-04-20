Ranveer Brar’s Mango Shahi Tukda Is The Ultimate Summer Dessert You Need To Try

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mango shahi tukda blends fried bread with mango-flavored rabdi.

Recipe involves frying bread, simmering mango rabdi, then layering.

Dessert is creamy, fruity, and garnished with nuts.

It offers vitamins from mango but is high in sugar/fat.

Summer is calling for something sweet, creamy and a little bit royal—and mango shahi tukda answers perfectly. Chef Ranveer Brar’s version of this classic North‑Indian dessert turns everyday bread into a rich, golden dessert drenched in mango‑flavoured rabdi and topped with nuts. It’s the kind of dessert that looks festive but is surprisingly easy to make at home. If you’ve ever loved sheer‑malai, shahi tukda or mango rabri, this mango shahi tukda is the dream combo: crisp fried bread, smooth milk, and the bright summer flavour of fresh mangoes.

What Is Mango Shahi Tukda?

Mango shahi tukda is a modern twist on the Mughlai dessert “shahi tukda,” where fried bread slices are soaked in sweetened milk or rabdi. In this recipe, that rich rabdi is blended with pure mango pulp, giving the dessert a fruity, summery spin. The dish is creamy, slightly saffron‑tinged, and finished with nuts and silver leaf, making it look like restaurant‑style fine dining yet doable in a regular kitchen. It’s often served chilled and works beautifully as a summer‑festive dessert when mangoes are in season.

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Main ingredients

Typical ingredients in Chef Ranveer Brar’s mango shahi tukda recipe are:

Bread slices (white or soft bread work best)

Ghee for frying the bread

Milk (full‑cream for richness)

Sugar or condensed milk for sweetness

Fresh ripe mangoes, pureed

Saffron strands soaked in warm milk

Cardamom powder for flavour

Nuts like almonds, cashews and pistachios, chopped

Optional: edible silver leaf for garnish

These ingredients are easy to find in Indian kitchens and local markets, and the process is mostly about frying, simmering milk and layering.

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How To Make Mango Shahi Tukda

1. Fry the bread: Cut bread into squares or rounds. Melt a little ghee in a pan and shallow‑fry the slices until they turn golden and crisp. Remove and keep aside.

2. Make the mango rabdi: Heat milk in a heavy pan. Add sugar (or condensed milk) and stir until it dissolves. Add saffron milk and cardamom powder. Simmer on low heat until the milk thickens a little.

3. Add mango: Mix in ripe mango puree and stir for another few minutes. Taste and adjust sweetness. Let the rabdi cool.

4. Assemble: Arrange the fried bread pieces in a dish. Pour the mango rabdi over the slices so they soak up the creamy mixture.

5. Garnish and chill: Sprinkle chopped nuts and, if using, a pinch of silver leaf. Refrigerate for at least 30–40 minutes before serving.

Serve cold, cut into small portions, and enjoy with family or guests.

Health Benefits And Nutrition Notes

Mango is rich in vitamins A and C, fibre and natural antioxidants, which support immunity and digestion. Milk adds protein and calcium, good for bones and muscles. However, this dessert is high in sugar and fat because of the ghee‑fried bread, added sugar and full‑cream milk. Enjoy it as an occasional treat, not daily. To make it slightly lighter, you can use whole‑wheat bread instead of white, reduce sugar, and use low‑fat milk, but the texture and richness will be different.

Other Important Factors

Best for summer: The mango flavour makes it a perfect “seasonal” dessert when mangoes are fresh and affordable.

Make‑ahead friendly: The rabdi can be prepared in advance and chilled, then poured over freshly fried bread just before serving.

Allergy check: Avoid nuts or use seed toppings if someone in the family has nut allergies.

Presentation: A shallow glass bowl or terrine looks elegant, as you can see the layers of bread, mango rabdi and nuts.

Mango shahi tukda is essentially comfort food with a royal look, ideal for festivals, family dinners or impressing guests at home.