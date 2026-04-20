Too Hot In Delhi? Try Kunal Kapur’s 10-Minute Cooling Drink To Beat 'Excessive Heat'

Pomegranate is one of the most refreshing fruits to enjoy in summer, but many people avoid it because it can be messy and time‑consuming to cut. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has now shared a simple, clean way to deseed pomegranate and turn it into a cool drink. On his Instagram, he demonstrated an easy step‑by‑step method to cut the fruit and then used the seeds to prepare a refreshing pomegranate mojito that is perfect for hot days or small celebrations.

Is It Really Difficult To Deseed Pomegranate

Pomegranate is a tasty, healthy fruit that people often delay cutting because it can get sticky and fussy. To solve this, chef Kunal Kapur uploaded an Instagram video showing exactly how to cut a pomegranate neatly and quickly. His method helps you get clean, juicy seeds without wasting the fruit or making a mess in the kitchen. After the cutting tutorial, he also shared his own version of a pomegranate mojito, a light, fizzy drink that uses those freshly deseeded pomegranate pearls as the main flavour.

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How to cut a pomegranate With Kunal Kapur’s Method

First, take one whole pomegranate and a sharp knife. Cut off the top crown of the fruit so you can see the inner sections. Look for the natural lines that divide the fruit into four parts and gently run the knife along these lines to make small cuts on the outer skin. Next, press the fruit gently with your hands so the four sections open up like petals. Remove the white, bitter parts inside and carefully pick out the bright red seeds. Drop these seeds into a bowl of cold water; the white bits will float to the top and you can easily skim them away, leaving clean, ready‑to‑eat pomegranate seeds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

If you want juice, add the cleaned seeds to a mixer or grinder and blend them well. Then strain the mixture through a sieve into a glass, pressing it with a spoon so most of the juice passes through.The white pulp and skin will stay behind and you will have fresh, clear pomegranate juice.

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How To Make Chef Kunal Kapur’s Pomegranate Mojito

For the pomegranate mojito, the recipe uses two pomegranates, a small handful of mint leaves, soda water, one lemon, and about three tablespoons of sugar. First, cut and deseed both pomegranates using the same water‑bowl method described earlier. Put the seeds, mint leaves, and sugar into a blender and blend until the mixture is smooth. Strain this liquid through a sieve into a container so you get a clear, pulpy‑free syrup.

Now divide the strained pomegranate‑mint syrup into two glasses and add the juice of half a lemon to each. Top up the glasses with chilled soda water and stir gently. Serve the mojito straight away so the drink stays cool and bubbly. This version works well for special gatherings or whenever you want a slightly fancy but easy summer drink that still feels light and refreshing.