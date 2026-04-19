The article suggests 'eating for two' should mean 'eating for two stages of life', focusing on quality and balance rather than doubling portions. This ensures nourishment for both the mother and the developing baby.
With Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy, Ayurveda Suggests Healthy Eating Over ‘Eating For Two’ Myth
Ayurveda advises pregnant women to eat light, fresh, sattvic food instead of “eating for two.” Experts suggest cooling, liquid meals early on, then gradually adding wholesome solids, avoiding fasting.
- Pregnancy diet myth: 'Eat for two' means quality, not quantity.
- Ayurveda advises light, nourishing, freshly cooked sattvic foods.
- Diet evolves through trimesters: cooling early, then energy-rich.
- Avoid fasting, leftovers, alcohol, caffeine, and heavy meals.
When actor Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy, social media lit up with debates about “eating for two”. Many people still think pregnancy means doubling every meal, but experts say this old idea is not only wrong, it can be risky for both mother and baby. Instead, Ayurveda and modern nutrition suggest focus on quality, balance, and gentle lifestyle changes, not extra portions. With celebrity pregnancies drawing so much attention, the message for expecting mothers is clear: “eat for two” should mean “eat for two stages of life”, not two plates.
What Ayurveda Suggests Pregnant Women Should Eat
One of the central Ayurvedic ideas is that a pregnant woman’s diet should be light, nourishing, and easy to digest. Ayurvedic practitioners say meals should be freshly cooked, warm, and rich in vital nutrients that support both mother and the growing baby. They also stress the importance of a “sattvic” diet, foods that keep the mind calm and the body strong, so processed, fried, and very heavy meals are discouraged. As one Ayurvedic nutrition expert notes, “Fresh vegetables, whole grains, fruits, milk, ghee and honey are ideal for building healthy tissues in both mother and child.”
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Ayurveda divides pregnancy into three main stages and gives slightly different advice for each. In early pregnancy, the focus is on cooling, liquid or semi‑solid foods such as milk, rice porridge, light soups, and fresh fruit to ease nausea and support digestion. “Cold, liquid and semisolid foods twice a day are the ideal food for a pregnant mother in the first trimester,” the expert explains. From the second trimester onward, the diet can gradually include more solid, energy‑giving foods such as rice, wheat, pulses, paneer, curd, and seasonal fruits like mangoes, apples and grapes, but still in moderate quantities.
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Precautions To Take In Eating Habits During Pregnancy
Ayurveda also warns against certain habits. Doctors and experts advise pregnant women to avoid heavy fasts, leftover or frozen meals, alcohol, excess caffeine and very spicy, oily or fried food. “Fasting during pregnancy is not good for health,” one Ayurvedic guide stresses, adding that women should instead eat small, frequent meals and stay well‑hydrated.
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They also recommend traditional items such as ghee, almonds, dates, raisins, and honey in small amounts, along with gentle movement like walking or light yoga, to keep energy and mood steady throughout the nine months.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What does 'eating for two' mean during pregnancy according to the article?
What are the key principles of an Ayurvedic diet for pregnant women?
Ayurveda recommends a diet that is light, nourishing, and easy to digest. Meals should be freshly cooked, warm, and rich in nutrients, emphasizing 'sattvic' foods and discouraging processed, fried, or heavy meals.
How does the Ayurvedic diet advice change during different stages of pregnancy?
In early pregnancy, cooling and liquid foods like milk and porridge are recommended. From the second trimester, the diet can gradually include more solid, energy-giving foods in moderation.
What foods and habits should pregnant women avoid according to Ayurveda?
Pregnant women should avoid heavy fasts, leftover meals, alcohol, excess caffeine, and very spicy, oily, or fried food. Instead, small, frequent meals and staying hydrated are advised.