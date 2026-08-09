How To Clean White Shoes At Home: 7 Easy Tricks To Remove Stains And Scuff Marks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Start by dry brushing, treat canvas stains with paste.

Wash laces separately; dry shoes naturally, avoid heat.

Apply material-specific protectors and clean small marks often.

White shoes can instantly make an outfit look sharper, but keeping them clean is another matter. Dust, mud, food stains, and everyday scuff marks can quickly take away their fresh appearance. The good news is that regular household cleaning can help restore their brightness without replacing your favourite pair. The method, however, depends on whether your shoes are made from leather, canvas or mesh. Using the right products, gentle brushing and careful drying can prevent unnecessary damage. From baking soda and mild soap to simple toothpaste tricks, here are practical ways to clean white shoes at home and keep them looking fresh.

Remove Dirt And Treat Stains

1. Start With Dry Brushing

Before using any water or cleaning product, remove loose dirt from the shoes. A soft-bristled brush or an old toothbrush works well for this. Brush the upper, sole, stitching, and edges gently to prevent loose dust from spreading when the shoes become wet.

Take out the laces and insoles before cleaning so that you can deal with each part separately.

2. Try A Baking Soda Paste

For canvas or fabric shoes, make a simple paste using baking soda, a small amount of mild soap and water. Apply it to stained areas with a soft toothbrush and scrub gently in small circular movements.

Leave the paste on for around 15–20 minutes before wiping it away with a damp cloth. Avoid aggressive scrubbing, particularly around delicate stitching or printed details.

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3. Use Toothpaste On Small Scuffs

A small amount of plain white, non-gel toothpaste can be useful for minor marks on suitable shoe materials. Dab it onto the affected area and gently rub with a soft toothbrush.

After a few minutes, remove the residue with a clean, damp cloth. Always test any cleaning method on a small, less visible area first.

Clean Laces, Soles And Insoles

4. Wash The Laces Separately

Laces often collect more dirt than the rest of the shoe. Remove them and wash them separately in warm water with a small amount of mild detergent.

If using bleach on white laces, follow the product's dilution instructions carefully and never mix bleach with vinegar, ammonia or other cleaning products. Rinse the laces thoroughly afterwards.

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5. Freshen Up The Insoles

If your insoles have developed an unpleasant smell, baking soda can help absorb moisture and odour. Sprinkle a small amount inside the shoes or over removable insoles and leave it for several hours or overnight.

Shake or brush away the powder before wearing the shoes again. Check the manufacturer's care instructions before washing insoles with water.

6. Wipe Away Cleaning Residue

Once you have finished scrubbing, use a clean, damp cloth to remove the cleaning mixture. Leaving baking soda, soap or toothpaste on the surface can result in visible residue once the shoes dry.

Leather shoes should not be soaked. Instead, clean them using a lightly dampened cloth and products specifically suitable for leather.

Dry And Protect White Shoes Properly

7. Let Them Dry Naturally

Drying is just as important as cleaning. Place white shoes in a cool, well-ventilated area away from strong direct sunlight. Excessive heat can affect some materials and may contribute to yellowing or damage.

Stuffing the shoes loosely with plain paper towels can help them retain their shape while they dry. Avoid hairdryers, radiators and other direct heat sources.

8. Protect Them After Cleaning

Once the shoes are completely dry, a protector designed for their specific material can help reduce the effect of future dirt and moisture. Follow the instructions on the product and check that it is suitable for leather, canvas or mesh before applying it.

For leather footwear, use a leather-care product rather than a fabric protector.

9. Clean Small Marks Regularly

You do not have to wait until your shoes are heavily stained before cleaning them. Wiping away fresh marks and brushing off dust regularly can make deeper cleaning less frequent.

For valuable or delicate footwear, check the manufacturer's care instructions before using household cleaning products.

Keep White Shoes Looking Fresh

Keeping white footwear clean is largely about regular care rather than complicated cleaning routines. Remove loose dirt early, use gentle cleaning methods suited to the material, and allow the shoes to dry naturally. With a little maintenance after each few wears, your favourite white sneakers can stay cleaner and retain their fresh appearance for much longer.