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Rekha’s Kanjeevaram To Anarkali Sarees: Actor Leaves People Spellbound In Manish Malhotra Designs
Rekha turns heads in Manish Malhotra’s sarees and Anarkalis, blending heritage weaves with regal styling, rich fabrics, and timeless elegance.
Rekha’s Ethnic Style In Manish Malhotra Designs Is The Definition Of Classic Glamour
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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