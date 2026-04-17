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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleRekha’s Kanjeevaram To Anarkali Sarees: Actor Leaves People Spellbound In Manish Malhotra Designs

Rekha’s Kanjeevaram To Anarkali Sarees: Actor Leaves People Spellbound In Manish Malhotra Designs

Rekha turns heads in Manish Malhotra’s sarees and Anarkalis, blending heritage weaves with regal styling, rich fabrics, and timeless elegance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Rekha turns heads in Manish Malhotra’s sarees and Anarkalis, blending heritage weaves with regal styling, rich fabrics, and timeless elegance.

Rekha’s Ethnic Style In Manish Malhotra Designs Is The Definition Of Classic Glamour

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Black and Gold Kanjeevaram Saree: Rekha exudes regal power in a traditional black and gold Kanjeevaram saree. The Bordeaux velvet blouse, inspired by a sadri and detailed with zardozi embroidery, adds depth and richness. (Image Source: Instagram)
Black and Gold Kanjeevaram Saree: Rekha exudes regal power in a traditional black and gold Kanjeevaram saree. The Bordeaux velvet blouse, inspired by a sadri and detailed with zardozi embroidery, adds depth and richness. (Image Source: Instagram)
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Banarasi Kora Silk Saree with Lotus Motifs: In an onion pink Banarasi kora silk saree adorned with delicate lotus motifs, Rekha looks effortlessly graceful. The gota pleating and churi-sleeve blouse add a touch of classic craftsmanship. (Image Source: Instagram)
Banarasi Kora Silk Saree with Lotus Motifs: In an onion pink Banarasi kora silk saree adorned with delicate lotus motifs, Rekha looks effortlessly graceful. The gota pleating and churi-sleeve blouse add a touch of classic craftsmanship. (Image Source: Instagram)
Published at : 17 Apr 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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