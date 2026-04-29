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HomeLifestyleRajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag Caught Vaping: A Look At Its Health Risks And Lasting Effects

Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag Caught Vaping: A Look At Its Health Risks And Lasting Effects

Riyan Parag’s viral vaping clip sparks debate as concerns grow over rising health risks linked to vaping among youth in India.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag filmed vaping in dressing room.
  • Viral clip sparks debate on vaping influence and health risks.
  • Vaping aerosol contains nicotine, toxic chemicals, and heavy metals.
  • Research links vaping to lung injuries and impacts heart health.

A brief moment from the IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings has unexpectedly taken center stage online. Not a match-winning shot or a dramatic wicket, but a clip showing Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag in the dressing room has caught widespread attention. In the now-viral footage, Parag appears to be vaping at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, triggering a wave of reactions across social media.

The video spread rapidly, sparking debate that goes beyond cricket. While some brushed it off as a personal choice, others questioned the larger influence such moments can have on impressionable audiences already exposed to the rising trend of vaping.

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What Vaping Actually Does to the Body

Despite its reputation, vaping exposes users to a mix of harmful substances. The aerosol inhaled isn’t just harmless vapor, it can contain nicotine, toxic chemicals, and even traces of heavy metals. These elements can quietly impact the body over time, affecting the lungs, heart, and even brain function.

Nicotine, a key component in most vaping products, is particularly concerning. Highly addictive, it can quickly create dependency, making it difficult for users to quit once they start. In some cases, vapes deliver higher doses of nicotine than traditional cigarettes, intensifying that risk.

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The Hidden Dangers Behind This

Unlike conventional cigarettes, vaping doesn’t involve burning tobacco, but that doesn’t make it safe. The process heats chemicals to high temperatures, producing compounds that can be just as harmful, if not more. These substances can penetrate deep into the lungs, reaching delicate air sacs and potentially causing long-term damage.

Research has also linked vaping to serious lung injuries, with some cases requiring hospitalisation. Certain additives and compounds have been associated with severe respiratory issues, raising questions about the long-term safety of these devices.

There’s also growing evidence suggesting that vaping can impact heart health. Even at rest, it may reduce blood flow to the heart, an effect that could have broader implications over time.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involving Riyan Parag has gone viral?

A video clip of Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag in the dressing room during an IPL match has gone viral, showing him appearing to vape.

What are the health concerns associated with vaping?

Vaping exposes users to nicotine, toxic chemicals, and heavy metals, which can affect the lungs, heart, and brain. Nicotine is highly addictive and can lead to dependency.

Is vaping considered safe because it doesn't involve burning tobacco?

No, vaping is not safe. Heating chemicals produces harmful compounds that can damage the lungs, and research has linked it to serious lung injuries and potential heart health issues.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
RIYAN PARAG Riyan Parag Vaping IPL Vaping Controversy Vaping Health Risks E-cigarette Dangers
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