Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag filmed vaping in dressing room.

Viral clip sparks debate on vaping influence and health risks.

Vaping aerosol contains nicotine, toxic chemicals, and heavy metals.

Research links vaping to lung injuries and impacts heart health.

A brief moment from the IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings has unexpectedly taken center stage online. Not a match-winning shot or a dramatic wicket, but a clip showing Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag in the dressing room has caught widespread attention. In the now-viral footage, Parag appears to be vaping at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, triggering a wave of reactions across social media.

Riyan Parag completing his daily Calorie take pic.twitter.com/fBXyEJe0lz April 28, 2026

The video spread rapidly, sparking debate that goes beyond cricket. While some brushed it off as a personal choice, others questioned the larger influence such moments can have on impressionable audiences already exposed to the rising trend of vaping.

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What Vaping Actually Does to the Body

Despite its reputation, vaping exposes users to a mix of harmful substances. The aerosol inhaled isn’t just harmless vapor, it can contain nicotine, toxic chemicals, and even traces of heavy metals. These elements can quietly impact the body over time, affecting the lungs, heart, and even brain function.

Nicotine, a key component in most vaping products, is particularly concerning. Highly addictive, it can quickly create dependency, making it difficult for users to quit once they start. In some cases, vapes deliver higher doses of nicotine than traditional cigarettes, intensifying that risk.

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The Hidden Dangers Behind This

Unlike conventional cigarettes, vaping doesn’t involve burning tobacco, but that doesn’t make it safe. The process heats chemicals to high temperatures, producing compounds that can be just as harmful, if not more. These substances can penetrate deep into the lungs, reaching delicate air sacs and potentially causing long-term damage.

Research has also linked vaping to serious lung injuries, with some cases requiring hospitalisation. Certain additives and compounds have been associated with severe respiratory issues, raising questions about the long-term safety of these devices.

There’s also growing evidence suggesting that vaping can impact heart health. Even at rest, it may reduce blood flow to the heart, an effect that could have broader implications over time.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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