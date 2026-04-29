How Ganga Expressway Is Unlocking UP Tourism Map: Hastinapur To Prayagraj Now Just Hours Apart

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganga Expressway to cut travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj.

Expressway connects 12 districts, boosting state's accessibility.

Religious and heritage sites like Hastinapur gain momentum.

Eastern UP and eco-tourism destinations receive connectivity boost.

Ganga Expressway: Uttar Pradesh’s tourism landscape is poised for a major shift with the inauguration of the 594-km Ganga Expressway, a high-speed corridor connecting Meerut to Prayagraj. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 36,230 crore, the six-lane access-controlled route is expected to cut travel time between the two cities from nearly 10 to 12 hours to just over 5 hours.

Passing through 12 districts, the expressway is designed to improve accessibility across western, central and eastern parts of the state. For travellers, this means quicker journeys, more practical weekend trips, and easier access to destinations that previously required long, fragmented travel plans.

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Religious Circuits & Heritage Sites Gain Fresh Momentum

The new corridor is expected to significantly strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s Mahabharat Circuit, Jain Circuit and Sambhal’s emerging tourism profile. Hastinapur in Meerut district stands out as one of the biggest beneficiaries. Known for its deep association with the Mahabharat and as a key Jain pilgrimage centre, the town is already seeing development through an Integrated Tourism Development Project worth over Rs 15 crore.

Improved connectivity is likely to drive higher visitor numbers from Delhi NCR and nearby regions. Key attractions in the wider Hastinapur belt such as Pandeshwar Mahadev Temple, Karan Mandir, Ulta Khera excavation site and Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary are also expected to see increased footfall.

Sambhal, where work on the Kurukshetra pilgrimage site is underway, is also set to gain from better road access. The town could emerge as a preferred destination for short religious trips, supported by smoother connectivity from cities like Meerut, Hapur and Lucknow.

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Eastern UP Destinations & Eco-Tourism Get Boost

Beyond western UP, the expressway opens up a wider tourism circuit stretching eastward. Locations such as Brajghat Garhmukteshwar in Hapur, Avantika Devi Temple in Bulandshahr, Vasudev Temple in Amroha and Shri Ramchandra Virajman Temple in Budaun are expected to benefit from improved reach.

Further along the route, sites like Vaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Hardoi, eco-tourism zones in Nawabganj in Unnao, Chamunda Shaktipeeth in Rae Bareli, Maa Jwala Devi Dham Siddhpeeth in Pratapgarh and the Blackbuck Reserve in Prayagraj are likely to see a rise in tourist interest. The corridor effectively allows travellers to combine religious visits with wildlife and cultural experiences in a single journey.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed gratitude to PM Modi for inaugurating the Ganga Expressway and said the corridor will give a new identity and stronger momentum to Uttar Pradesh’s Mahabharat Circuit, Jain Circuit and Sambhal tourism profile. He further said that under the leadership of CM Yogi, every region of Uttar Pradesh is being equally benefitted and steadily connected to the mainstream of development.

With this infrastructure push, Uttar Pradesh is strengthening its position as an “Expressway State,” while also expanding its tourism footprint beyond traditional hotspots.