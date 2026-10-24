Pet First | Hip Dysplasia In Cats: Early Symptoms, Causes And Prevention Tips

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Hip dysplasia can cause pain, stiffness and difficulty moving in cats. Although the condition is often associated with dogs, cats can also develop it, particularly larger breeds such as Maine Coons. Since cats tend to hide discomfort, pet parents may first notice subtle changes in their jumping, walking or daily activities.

What Is Hip Dysplasia In Cats?

Hip dysplasia occurs when the ball-and-socket joint of the hip does not fit together properly. This can make the joint unstable and increase the risk of arthritis over time. The condition is often linked to genetics, although injuries can also cause hip joint problems. One or both hips may be affected, and cats of any breed or size can develop the condition.

Signs Of Hip Dysplasia To Watch For

Changes in movement and behaviour can be early indicators of joint discomfort. Watch out for these signs:

Reluctance to jump: Your cat may stop jumping onto sofas, beds or windowsills.

Limping: You may notice an unusual gait or your cat putting less weight on one hind leg.

Difficulty moving: Getting up after resting or walking around may become uncomfortable.

Reduced activity: Your cat may play less or avoid exercise.

Excessive licking: Repeated licking or chewing around the affected area may indicate discomfort.

Litter box difficulties: High-sided litter boxes may become harder to access.

Some cats may show few obvious symptoms despite having hip dysplasia. Regular veterinary check-ups can help identify joint problems early.

How Is Hip Dysplasia Diagnosed?

A veterinarian may examine your cat's joints, assess its movement and recommend X-rays to check for abnormalities in the hip joint. If your cat starts limping, avoids jumping or struggles to move comfortably, arrange a veterinary appointment instead of assuming the changes are simply due to ageing.

How Can Pet Parents Manage Hip Dysplasia?

Treatment depends on the severity of the condition and the cat's level of discomfort. Several adjustments can help improve mobility and make everyday activities easier.

Maintain A Healthy Weight

Excess weight puts additional pressure on the hip joints. A balanced diet and appropriate portion sizes can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce unnecessary strain.

Encourage Gentle Exercise

Short play sessions with interactive toys can help maintain muscle strength. Avoid forcing your cat to jump or exercise if it appears uncomfortable.

Make Your Home Easier To Navigate

Pet steps or ramps can help cats reach their favourite resting spots without making high jumps. Keep food and water bowls accessible, and consider a litter box with a low entrance.

Discuss Joint Support With Your Vet

A veterinarian may recommend joint supplements, physiotherapy or other supportive treatments in some cases. Do not give your cat supplements or pain medication without professional advice.

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When Does Hip Dysplasia Require Surgery?

Severe cases that cause significant pain may require surgery when other treatments do not provide sufficient relief. One option is femoral head and neck excision, a procedure in which the affected part of the thigh bone is removed to create a functional false joint supported by surrounding muscles. Suitable cats may experience pain relief and improved mobility after recovery. Not every cat requires surgery. The veterinarian will assess the severity of the condition and recommend the most appropriate treatment.

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Can Hip Dysplasia Be Prevented?

There is no guaranteed way to prevent hip dysplasia, particularly when genetics play a role. However, pet parents can support their cat's joint health by maintaining a healthy weight, encouraging moderate activity and scheduling regular veterinary check-ups. Avoid encouraging excessive jumps in growing kittens. If you are getting a kitten from a breeder, particularly one specialising in larger breeds, ask about the parents' hip health and available screening records. Pet parents should not ignore persistent limping, reduced activity or difficulty walking. Early veterinary assessment can help identify the cause of these changes and ensure the cat receives appropriate care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]