Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Festive foods often cause digestive issues like acidity, bloating.

Large portions, irregular meals contribute to festive digestive discomfort.

Mindful eating, hydration, activity help manage gut health.

Consult doctor for persistent or worrying digestive symptoms.

The festive season brings family gatherings, celebrations and, of course, an abundance of delicious food. From deep-fried snacks and spicy curries to rich gravies and traditional sweets, festive menus often feature foods that are heavier than our usual meals. While indulging in these delicacies is part of the celebration, changes in eating habits can leave many people experiencing acidity, bloating, gas and indigestion.

Several factors contribute to digestive discomfort during the festive season. Eating large portions, consuming food too quickly, skipping meals and eating late at night can all affect digestive health. High-fat meals may slow stomach emptying and cause a prolonged feeling of fullness, while spicy or rich foods can trigger heartburn in people who are susceptible to acid reflux. Irregular meal timings, reduced physical activity and inadequate hydration can further contribute to discomfort. Even people who do not usually experience acidity may notice these symptoms after particularly heavy meals.

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Simple Ways To Prevent Acidity And Bloating

Enjoying festive food does not mean you have to compromise on digestive health. A few mindful habits can help reduce the likelihood of discomfort.

Practise portion control: Instead of eating large quantities in one sitting, opt for smaller portions and eat slowly. Chew your food thoroughly and give yourself time to recognise when you feel full. If you want to sample several festive delicacies, enjoy smaller servings rather than consuming everything at once.

Maintain regular meal timings: Avoid skipping meals to make room for a heavy festive dinner. Arriving at a celebration extremely hungry can encourage overeating. Try to maintain your usual eating schedule and choose balanced meals throughout the day.

Avoid lying down immediately after eating: Give your body time to digest after a meal. People prone to acid reflux should ideally wait at least three hours after eating before lying down or going to bed, as this can help reduce nighttime heartburn.

Stay hydrated and remain active: Drink water regularly throughout the day and limit carbonated beverages if they trigger bloating. A gentle walk after meals can help relieve the feeling of heaviness and support overall digestive well-being.

Identify your food triggers: Digestive symptoms vary from person to person. While fried, fatty and spicy foods may trigger acidity in some individuals, others may experience bloating after consuming dairy products or certain gas-producing foods. Pay attention to your body's responses and limit foods that consistently cause discomfort, rather than unnecessarily eliminating entire food groups.

It is also important to avoid repeatedly relying on over-the-counter acidity medicines without understanding the cause of your symptoms. Consult a healthcare professional before using medication regularly, particularly if the symptoms keep returning.

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When Should You See A Gastroenterologist?

Occasional acidity or bloating after a heavy meal is common and often improves with simple dietary and lifestyle adjustments. However, frequent or persistent symptoms should not be ignored. Recurrent heartburn may be associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), while ongoing indigestion can have other causes, including peptic ulcers or delayed stomach emptying.

Seek medical attention if symptoms persist, recur frequently or interfere with daily activities. Warning signs such as difficulty swallowing, a sensation of food getting stuck, persistent vomiting, blood in vomit or stools, black stools, unexplained weight loss or severe abdominal pain require prompt medical evaluation. Chest pain, particularly when accompanied by breathlessness, sweating or dizziness, should also be assessed urgently.

Festive food and digestive well-being can go hand in hand. By eating mindfully, maintaining regular routines and recognising individual food triggers, you can enjoy seasonal delicacies while taking care of your gut health. The aim is not to avoid festive favourites altogether, but to enjoy them in moderation and seek medical advice when symptoms persist.

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