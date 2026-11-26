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ndia offers some of the most beautiful road journeys, taking travellers through snow-covered mountains, lush green valleys, winding hill roads and scenic coastlines. From the breathtaking Manali-Leh highway to the picturesque East Coast Road connecting Chennai and Puducherry, these routes promise unforgettable experiences for road trip enthusiasts.

Whether you are planning a weekend getaway with friends or a longer holiday exploring the mountains, India has several scenic routes that can fit different travel budgets. With advance planning, affordable accommodation and shared transport expenses, you can enjoy these journeys without spending a fortune.

Here are five beautiful road trips in India, along with their estimated budgets, ideal travel durations and the best time to visit.

1. Manali To Leh, Himachal Pradesh And Ladakh

The Manali-Leh highway is among the most popular road trip routes in India, particularly among adventure enthusiasts and motorcycle riders. The journey takes travellers through rugged mountain landscapes, snow-covered peaks, expansive valleys and high-altitude mountain passes.

The route offers spectacular views throughout the journey, making it a favourite among people who enjoy long drives and adventurous holidays. Travellers can explore the route by motorcycle or car while stopping at scenic locations along the way.

Best Time To Visit: June to September.

Ideal Duration: 6-7 days.

Estimated Budget: Rs 15,000-Rs 22,000 per person.

Budget Breakdown:

Accommodation: Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000

Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000 Food: Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000

Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 Fuel And Shared Transport Expenses: Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000

Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 Miscellaneous Expenses: Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000

Travelling in a group, sharing fuel expenses and choosing budget guesthouses can help reduce costs. However, travellers should account for acclimatisation, road conditions and emergency expenses before planning this high-altitude journey.

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2. Chennai To Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

The Chennai-Puducherry route, popularly known as the East Coast Road (ECR), is an excellent option for those looking for a short and scenic coastal road trip. The journey offers beautiful views of the Bay of Bengal, with the sea accompanying travellers along several stretches.

It is particularly popular among weekend travellers who want to enjoy a relaxing drive without spending several days on the road. Visitors can stop along the way to admire coastal views, click photographs and explore local eateries.

Best Time To Visit: October to February.

Ideal Duration: 2 days.

Estimated Budget: Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 per person.

Budget Breakdown:

Accommodation: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 Food: Rs 800-Rs 1,200

Rs 800-Rs 1,200 Fuel And Shared Transport Expenses: Rs 800-Rs 1,500

Rs 800-Rs 1,500 Miscellaneous Expenses: Rs 400-Rs 800

Travellers can make the trip more affordable by sharing a car or taking a bus to Puducherry and renting a two-wheeler for local sightseeing.

3. Bengaluru To Ooty, Karnataka And Tamil Nadu

The road journey from Bengaluru to Ooty is a wonderful choice for travellers who enjoy green landscapes, winding mountain roads and pleasant weather. The route offers beautiful views of the Nilgiri hills, tea plantations and forest stretches.

Ooty is known for its scenic lakes, gardens, viewpoints and tea estates, making it an ideal destination for a short holiday. Travellers can also explore the surrounding hill stations and enjoy the region's natural beauty.

The journey generally takes around six hours, depending on traffic and the route chosen.

Best Time To Visit: October to June.

Ideal Duration: 3 days.

Estimated Budget: Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 per person.

Budget Breakdown:

Accommodation: Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500

Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500 Food: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 Fuel And Shared Transport Expenses: Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500

Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500 Sightseeing And Miscellaneous Expenses: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Travelling with friends and splitting fuel costs can make this trip economical. Budget homestays and local restaurants are also good options for keeping expenses under control.

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4. Guwahati To Tawang, Assam And Arunachal Pradesh

For travellers looking for a memorable mountain adventure, the Guwahati-Tawang road trip is worth considering. This scenic route takes visitors through the beautiful landscapes of Northeast India, featuring towering mountains, green valleys, forests and winding roads.

One of the major highlights of the journey is Sela Pass, which offers spectacular mountain views. Tawang is also known for its monasteries, peaceful surroundings and rich local culture.

The journey from Guwahati to Tawang can take approximately 14-16 hours, depending on road and weather conditions. Travellers are advised to divide the journey into two days for a more comfortable experience.

Best Time To Visit: March to June and September to October.

Ideal Duration: 6 days.

Estimated Budget: Rs 13,000-Rs 22,000 per person.

Budget Breakdown:

Accommodation: Rs 3,500-Rs 5,000

Rs 3,500-Rs 5,000 Food: Rs 2,500-Rs 3,500

Rs 2,500-Rs 3,500 Shared Road Transport: Rs 5,000-Rs 9,000

Rs 5,000-Rs 9,000 Inner Line Permit And Miscellaneous Expenses: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Indian travellers require an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to enter Arunachal Pradesh. Those planning to visit Bum La Pass should also check additional permission requirements. Choosing shared vehicles and budget guesthouses can help reduce overall travel expenses.

5. Manali To Shimla Via Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

The Manali-to-Shimla road journey via Mandi is another beautiful route for travellers who want to explore Himachal Pradesh's mountain landscapes. The drive offers views of winding roads, towering mountains, deep valleys and lush greenery.

Travellers can enjoy the journey at their own pace, stopping at scenic viewpoints and local eateries along the way. Both Manali and Shimla are popular hill destinations, offering opportunities for sightseeing, shopping and enjoying the pleasant mountain weather.

Best time to visit: March to June and September to November.

Ideal Duration: 3-4 days.

Estimated Budget: Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 per person.

Budget Breakdown:

Accommodation: Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500

Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500 Food: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 Shared Transport Expenses: Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500

Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500 Sightseeing And Miscellaneous Expenses: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500

Travellers can save money by choosing budget hotels, eating at local dhabas and sharing transport expenses with friends. Public buses are another economical option for exploring the region.

Tips To Plan An Affordable Road Trip In India

A memorable road trip does not necessarily require a large budget. A few practical decisions can help travellers enjoy scenic destinations while keeping expenses under control.

Travel In A Group: Sharing fuel, tolls and accommodation expenses can significantly reduce the cost per person.

Sharing fuel, tolls and accommodation expenses can significantly reduce the cost per person. Choose Budget Accommodation: Guesthouses, hostels and homestays are often more affordable than luxury hotels.

Guesthouses, hostels and homestays are often more affordable than luxury hotels. Eat Local Food: Roadside dhabas and local restaurants offer economical meals and an opportunity to experience regional cuisine.

Roadside dhabas and local restaurants offer economical meals and an opportunity to experience regional cuisine. Plan Your Route In Advance: Check road conditions, fuel stations, toll charges and stopping points before starting the journey.

Check road conditions, fuel stations, toll charges and stopping points before starting the journey. Avoid Peak-Season Bookings: Travelling outside major holiday periods can help you find more affordable accommodation.

Travelling outside major holiday periods can help you find more affordable accommodation. Keep An Emergency Budget: Unexpected weather changes, road closures and delays can increase travel expenses, particularly on mountain routes.

Whether you prefer coastal highways, winding mountain roads or adventurous high-altitude journeys, these scenic road trips offer different ways to explore India's natural beauty. With the right itinerary and budget planning, you can turn your next road journey into a memorable holiday without overspending.