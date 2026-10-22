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English NewsHealthWhat Is Circadian Depression? Study Finds A Subtype Linked To Sleep Patterns And Seasonal Changes

What Is Circadian Depression? Study Finds A Subtype Linked To Sleep Patterns And Seasonal Changes

Researchers identify circadian depression, a subtype linked to the body clock, with symptoms including prolonged sleep, fatigue and seasonal mood changes.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 07:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Researchers identified circadian depression, a subtype affecting severe cases.
  • Linked to body clock, it responds poorly to common antidepressants.
  • Symptoms involve sleep issues, earlier onset, and more severe outcomes.
  • Targeted treatments like melatonin and light therapy show promise.

Researchers have identified a distinct form of depression linked to the body's internal 24-hour clock, which regulates sleep and wakefulness. Known as circadian depression, the subtype may help explain why some people experience more severe symptoms and respond less effectively to commonly prescribed antidepressants.

The findings emerged from a clinical and genetic analysis of more than 10,000 people with depression who participated in the Australian Genetics of Depression Study.

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What Is Circadian Depression? Study Identifies Key Symptoms

The researchers found that circadian depression affected around a quarter of the participants studied who had severe, recurrent or persistent depression.

"Our research has identified circadian depression as a new subtype, affecting around a quarter of people in our study into those with severe, recurrent or persistent depression," first author Emiliana Tonini from the University of Sydney's Brain and Mind Centre said.

The symptoms associated with this subtype include seasonal changes in illness, sleeping for longer periods during depressive episodes, waking up feeling exhausted and naturally staying awake later at night.

The findings highlight the potential importance of sleep-wake patterns in understanding how depression affects different people.

"Depression is not a uniform illness and understanding the characteristics of different subtypes mean that we can give people earlier access to treatments that will be most effective for them."

Why Common Antidepressants May Be Less Effective

According to the researchers, circadian depression appears to respond less effectively to conventional serotonin-based antidepressants. However, treatments that target the body's internal clock, including melatonin, melatonin-targeted antidepressants and light therapy, may be more effective for this subtype.

The findings, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, offer further insight into the genetic mechanisms associated with circadian depression. They also help explain why selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly used class of antidepressants, may be less effective for some people with this condition.

SSRIs and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) work by preventing nerve cells from reabsorbing certain chemical messengers, allowing more of these substances to remain available between cells. These medicines are widely used to treat depression, but the study suggests that their effectiveness may vary depending on the subtype.

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Study Links Circadian Depression To More Severe Symptoms

The analysis also found that people with circadian depression were more likely to develop depression earlier in life and experience more severe symptoms.

These included mania and higher levels of suicidal thoughts, highlighting the complex clinical picture associated with the subtype.

In addition, the participants showed a greater genetic risk of inflammatory and cardiovascular health problems, as well as major neurodevelopmental conditions, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The researchers' findings provide a clearer picture of the potential relationship between the body's internal clock, genetic factors and depression. Further understanding of these differences could help inform treatment approaches tailored to individual needs.

(With inputs from PTI)

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on the findings of a research study and is intended for general informational purposes only. The findings should not be considered definitive medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Further research and clinical studies may be needed to establish the safety, effectiveness, and broader implications of the findings.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is circadian depression?

Circadian depression is a newly identified subtype of depression linked to the body's internal 24-hour clock. It affects about a quarter of people with severe, recurrent, or persistent depression.

What are the key symptoms of circadian depression?

Symptoms include seasonal changes in illness, sleeping for longer periods during depressive episodes, waking up exhausted, and naturally staying awake later at night.

Why are common antidepressants less effective for circadian depression?

Circadian depression responds less effectively to common serotonin-based antidepressants like SSRIs. This suggests that treatments targeting the body's internal clock could be more effective.

What treatments may be effective for circadian depression?

Treatments that target the body's internal clock, such as melatonin, melatonin-targeted antidepressants, and light therapy, may be more effective for this subtype.

Is circadian depression associated with more severe symptoms?

Yes, people with circadian depression tend to develop it earlier and experience more severe symptoms, including mania and higher suicidal thoughts.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 07:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Depression Mental Health Health News Circadian Depression
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