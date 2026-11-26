Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Engage pets indoors; watch for respiratory distress signs.

Rising air pollution and thick layers of smog can affect not only humans but also pets. Dogs and cats are exposed to polluted air while walking outdoors, playing in parks or even sitting near open windows. Prolonged exposure to poor air quality can irritate their respiratory systems and worsen existing health conditions.

Pets may not be able to communicate when they are experiencing discomfort, making it important for pet parents to recognise potential risks and take preventive measures. From adjusting outdoor activities to maintaining cleaner indoor air, a few simple changes can help keep pets comfortable during highly polluted days.

1. Limit Outdoor Activities During Peak Pollution

Avoid taking your pets outdoors for long walks or extended play sessions when pollution levels are high. Check the local Air Quality Index (AQI) before planning outdoor activities. Try to schedule shorter walks when pollution levels are relatively lower and avoid busy roads, construction areas and traffic-heavy locations.

If the air quality is particularly poor, consider indoor activities instead of outdoor exercise.

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2. Keep Indoor Air Clean And Well-Ventilated

Since pets spend a considerable amount of time indoors, maintaining good indoor air quality is equally important. Keep windows and doors closed when outdoor pollution is severe to prevent polluted air from entering your home.

An air purifier with a suitable HEPA filter can help reduce airborne particles indoors. Regularly clean your pet's bedding, carpets and favourite resting spots to minimise dust accumulation.

3. Keep Your Pet Hydrated

Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining your pet's overall health, particularly during periods of environmental stress. Make sure clean and fresh drinking water is always available.

You can also include vet-approved wet food in their diet if appropriate. Proper hydration supports normal bodily functions and helps maintain overall well-being.

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4. Clean Their Paws And Fur After Outdoor Walks

Dust and pollutants can settle on your pet's paws and coat during outdoor activities. When they return home, gently wipe their paws and fur with a clean, damp cloth or use pet-safe cleaning wipes.

This also helps prevent pets from accidentally swallowing dirt and pollutants while licking their paws or grooming themselves. Pay particular attention to their paws, belly and areas that come into contact with the ground.

5. Choose Indoor Games And Activities

Reducing outdoor exercise does not mean your pet should remain inactive. Keep them mentally and physically engaged with indoor activities such as puzzle toys, hide-and-seek, interactive games and short training sessions.

These activities can help prevent boredom while allowing pets to maintain their regular activity levels without unnecessary exposure to polluted air.

6. Watch For Signs Of Respiratory Discomfort

Pet parents should closely monitor their animals for unusual symptoms during periods of heavy pollution. Persistent coughing, sneezing, wheezing, unusual breathing patterns, watery eyes, nasal discharge and reduced activity may indicate respiratory irritation or another health problem.

If your pet experiences difficulty breathing, open-mouth breathing at rest or persistent coughing, seek veterinary attention immediately. Pets with existing heart or respiratory conditions, senior pets and flat-faced breeds may require additional precautions.

Air pollution and smog can make everyday activities uncomfortable for pets, particularly those with sensitive respiratory systems. By limiting outdoor exposure, improving indoor air quality, maintaining hydration and monitoring their health, pet parents can take important steps to protect their furry companions. If you notice unusual symptoms, consult a veterinarian rather than attempting to treat them at home.



[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]