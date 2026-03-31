ABP Live Pet First: 4 Summer Pet Care Mistakes That Could Put Your Furry Friend At Risk

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As temperatures climb and heatwaves become more frequent, pet care takes on a whole new level of responsibility. Just like humans, animals feel the strain of rising heat, sometimes even more intensely. From dehydration to heatstroke, summer can quietly turn risky if the right precautions aren’t in place. While most pet parents mean well, a few common missteps can unintentionally put furry companions in discomfort or danger.

Here are some common pet care mistakes to avoid during the summer months:

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Skipping Hydration Boosters In Your Pet’s Diet

Food plays a bigger role in summer care than many realise. A dry, low-moisture diet can leave pets struggling to stay hydrated, especially during hot days. Including water-rich foods, like small portions of watermelon or curd, can help support hydration from within. Wet food options also offer a practical solution, as their higher moisture content naturally aids fluid intake.

Walking Into The Heat: Poor Timing For Outdoor Activity

A sunny stroll might seem harmless, but timing is everything. Midday heat and even early evening pavements can retain high temperatures, making outdoor walks uncomfortable and even harmful. Hot surfaces can burn sensitive paws, while prolonged exposure can lead to overheating.

Early mornings and late evenings are far safer windows. Add in shaded breaks and keep water handy, and those daily walks can remain enjoyable rather than exhausting.

Limited Access To Water Throughout The Day

Hydration isn’t just about filling a bowl once and calling it a day. Pets move around, nap in different corners, and play both indoors and outdoors, so their water access should follow them.

Placing multiple water bowls around the home or yard ensures they never have to search for relief. Some pets may even prefer running water, making fountain-style bowls a helpful alternative. As activity levels rise in summer, so does fluid loss, making constant access to water essential rather than optional.

Overdoing Grooming And Skin Care

It’s easy to assume that trimming fur or frequent bathing helps pets stay cool, but that’s not always the case. A pet’s coat actually acts as a natural shield against heat and sun exposure. Removing it excessively can do more harm than good.