Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dogs can develop hypertension, similar to humans, often unnoticed.

Causes include genetics (20%) or underlying health conditions.

Subtle signs like weakness, vision loss, or seizures may appear.

Early detection is vital for effective treatment and well-being.

Dogs may not complain the way humans do, but that doesn’t mean they are free from serious health concerns. Just like people, dogs can also develop hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure. While it is not very common, it can quietly impact your pet’s health if left unnoticed. The real challenge is that dogs cannot express what they feel, making it even more important for pet parents to stay alert and recognise subtle warning signs.

Understanding what causes high blood pressure in dogs and identifying its symptoms early can make a significant difference in protecting your pet’s well-being.

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What Is High Blood Pressure In Dogs?

High blood pressure in dogs is diagnosed when their readings consistently rise above normal levels. Typically, a dog’s blood pressure ranges between 110/60 and 160/90. When it regularly exceeds 150 mmHg, it may be considered hypertension. Although this range may seem higher compared to humans, it is normal for dogs.

What Causes High Blood Pressure In Dogs?

There are two main types of hypertension seen in dogs, and understanding the difference is key.

Primary (Hereditary) Hypertension:

In some cases, high blood pressure develops due to genetic factors. However, this accounts for only a small percentage, around 20%, of cases.

In some cases, high blood pressure develops due to genetic factors. However, this accounts for only a small percentage, around 20%, of cases. Secondary Hypertension:

Most dogs develop high blood pressure as a result of an underlying health condition. This could include issues like kidney disease, hormonal disorders such as Cushing’s disease, or the effects of certain medications. Age and obesity can further increase the risk.

As secondary hypertension is more common, identifying the root cause becomes crucial for effective treatment.

Signs And Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

One of the biggest concerns with high blood pressure in dogs is how easily it can go unnoticed. The symptoms are often subtle or mistaken for other health issues. Here are some signs that may indicate a problem:

Unusual weakness or low energy

Sudden loss of vision

Disorientation or confusion

Nosebleeds

Seizures

Heart murmurs

Enlarged kidneys

Rapid or laboured breathing

If your dog shows any of these symptoms, it is important to consult a veterinarian. While these signs do not always confirm high blood pressure, they often point to underlying health issues that require attention.

Why Early Detection Matters

Catching hypertension early can help uncover deeper health concerns before they become severe. In many cases, timely diagnosis leads to more effective treatment and better outcomes. Waiting too long, on the other hand, can allow complications to progress unnoticed.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]