Pet First | 7 Simple Ways To Boost Your Pet’s Water Intake Daily And Prevent Dehydration

We frequently fail to notice how much our pets drink, despite our obsession with what they eat. However, one of the most important, and frequently disregarded, foundations of pet health is hydration. Prolonged low-grade dehydration can subtly strain your pet's digestion, kidneys, urinary tract, coat, and energy levels. The good news? Easy adjustments to their daily schedule can have a significant impact.

Here are 7 easy ways to help your pet drink more water every day.

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1. Switch Or Add Wet Food To Their Diet

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One of the easiest ways to improve hydration is to use wet food, which has 70–80% moisture. For cats, who descended from desert animals and naturally consume very little water, this is especially important. The additional moisture also reduces strain on the kidneys and urinary tract in dogs in India's hot climate.

2. Add Bone Broth To Their Meals

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Most pets can't resist the flavorful, nutrient-rich liquid known as bone broth. Served on the side or poured over food, it promotes hydration and offers extra advantages for immunity, gut health, and joints. Pets recuperating from illness or finicky drinkers will find it especially helpful.

3. Invest In A Pet Water Fountain

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Dogs and cats are drawn to flowing water because it is a sign of freshness in the natural world. Pets are encouraged to drink more frequently throughout the day when a pet water fountain keeps the water flowing. This one adjustment can work surprisingly well if your pet has a tendency to ignore their water bowl.

4. Place Multiple Water Bowls Around The House

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Sometimes the easiest solution works best. Your pet won't have to travel far to get a drink if you keep water bowls in various locations, such as next to their bed, in the living room, and near where they eat. Naturally, increased access results in increased intake.

5. Try Broth Ice Cubes Or Frozen Treats

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As a snack, freeze plain water or bone broth with a small treat inside. For pets who are reluctant drinkers or during the summer, it's an enjoyable and enriching way to sneak in extra fluids. The majority of pets can't help but lick themselves to stay hydrated.

6. Add Water Or Broth To Home-Cooked Food

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Try adding a little warm water or bone broth to your pet's home-cooked meals before serving them. Without altering their diet in any other way, it improves the aroma, softens the texture, and significantly increases moisture intake at every meal.

7. Learn The Signs Of Dehydration

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Dehydration frequently develops silently. Keep an eye out for sunken eyes, dry or sticky gums, low energy, and decreased skin elasticity (the skin pinch test). Maintaining your pet's regular hydration can be achieved by making it a simple daily habit to check and refill their water bowl.

Hydration doesn't have to be complicated. Small, consistent changes, a bowl in the right place, broth on their food, a frozen treat on a hot afternoon, add up to a healthier, happier pet.

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.]