ABP Live Pet First | 6 Mistakes That Can Make Your Dog Sick In The Heat

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As temperatures rise during the summer season, dogs become far more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses than humans. Unlike people, dogs cannot regulate body temperature efficiently, which means even small mistakes by pet owners can lead to dehydration, exhaustion or dangerous heatstroke.

Many pet parents unknowingly follow routines that may seem harmless but can seriously affect a dog’s health during hot weather. Understanding what not to do is just as important as knowing how to care for them. Here are six common mistakes that can make your dog sick in the heat, and why avoiding them is crucial for their safety.

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1. Walking Your Dog In Afternoon Heat



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One of the most common mistakes pet owners make is taking their dogs out for walks when the sun is at its strongest. Midday heat can quickly raise a dog’s body temperature, especially when they are walking on hot pavements or roads. Dogs release heat mainly through panting, which is far less effective in extreme temperatures. Walking during the hottest hours can lead to overheating, fatigue and even heatstroke. Pavements can also become dangerously hot and may burn a dog’s paws.

2. Not Providing Enough Fresh Water

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Hydration is critical for dogs in hot weather. When temperatures rise, dogs lose more fluids through panting and need constant access to fresh drinking water. Many pet owners underestimate how quickly dehydration can occur. Even a short period without water can cause weakness, dry gums and excessive panting. Always keep multiple bowls of clean water around the house, especially if your dog moves between rooms or outdoor spaces.

3. Leaving Dogs Inside Parked Cars

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Leaving a dog inside a parked car, even for a few minutes, can be extremely dangerous. Temperatures inside vehicles rise rapidly, often becoming life-threatening within a short time. Even if windows are slightly open, the air inside a car can heat up quickly and trap warm air. Dogs can suffer from heatstroke in such situations because their bodies cannot cool down fast enough. What may seem like a quick errand can quickly turn into a medical emergency for a pet left behind in a vehicle.

4. Ignoring Signs Of Overheating

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Dogs often show early warning signs when they are struggling with heat. Excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting or difficulty walking can indicate that a dog is overheating. Unfortunately, many owners mistake these symptoms for simple tiredness or normal behaviour. Ignoring these signals can allow the condition to worsen quickly. Heatstroke can progress rapidly and requires immediate attention.

5. Over-Excercising In Hot Weather

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Active dogs naturally enjoy running and playing, but intense physical activity during hot weather can be harmful. Long play sessions or exercise under strong sunlight can push a dog’s body beyond its ability to regulate temperature. High energy activities increase body heat and can lead to exhaustion or dehydration. During summer months, it is important to limit intense exercise and instead focus on shorter, relaxed play sessions.

6. Not Providing Shade Or Cool Resting Areas

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Dogs need a comfortable place to cool down, especially during extremely hot days. Pets that stay outdoors without proper shade or ventilation are at higher risk of heat exhaustion. Providing shaded areas, cool flooring or well-ventilated indoor spaces helps regulate a dog’s body temperature. Cooling mats, fans and shaded resting spots can also make pets feel more comfortable.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]