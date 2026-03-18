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HomeLifestyleABP Live Pet First: Common Pet Health Issues And How To Handle Them Naturally

ABP Live Pet First: Common Pet Health Issues And How To Handle Them Naturally

ABP Live Pet First: Discover simple and effective home remedies to manage common pet health issues like diarrhea, itching, allergies, and more while knowing when to visit a vet.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 08:16 AM (IST)

Pets may not be able to speak, but they often show clear signs when something isn’t right. From digestive troubles to itchy skin, many common health issues can make them uncomfortable. The good news is that some mild conditions can be managed at home with simple care and attention. However, understanding when to step in, and when to seek veterinary help, is key to keeping your pet healthy and happy.

Here’s a closer look at some common pet health concerns and easy ways to manage them.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | UTI In Dogs: Signs And Symptoms Every Pet Owner Should Know

Mild Diarrhea Or Mucus In Stool

Occasional loose stools don’t always signal a serious problem. If your dog is active, eating normally, and behaving as usual, a simple dietary adjustment can help.

A bland diet made with boiled chicken, turkey, or beef mixed with rice (in a 2:1 ratio) gives the digestive system time to recover. Avoid frying or roasting the meat, as excess fat can worsen the condition. This diet should only be followed for a short period, up to a week for adult dogs and just a few days for puppies.

Adding probiotics or natural fibre may also support digestion. If symptoms persist, worsen, or include vomiting or blood in the stool, it’s best to consult a vet promptly.

Itchy, Dry, Or Irritated Skin

Dry and itchy skin is a frequent issue in pets. Switching to a gentle, oatmeal-based, fragrance-free shampoo can provide relief.

For more persistent irritation, antiseptic products recommended by a vet may be helpful. Keeping your pet’s skin clean and moisturized plays a crucial role in reducing discomfort.

Allergies In Pets

Just like humans, pets can develop allergies. Common signs include sneezing, mild eye discharge, and itching.

Certain antihistamines can be safe for dogs, but they must be used under veterinary guidance, as the dosage differs from humans. If symptoms become more intense, like coloured discharge, squinting, or changes in appetite, home care alone may not be enough, and a vet visit becomes important.

Excessive Paw Licking

While occasional paw licking is normal, constant licking that leads to redness or discoloration often points to irritation or allergies.

Soaking your pet’s paws in an Epsom salt solution for 5–10 minutes daily can help soothe the skin and remove irritants. Cleaning paws with medicated wipes also provides relief. In more severe cases, preventing licking with a recovery cone may be necessary to allow healing.

Ear Debris And Wax Build-Up

A small amount of ear wax is normal, but excess buildup without severe itching can often be managed at home.

Using a pet-safe ear cleaner or wipes can help remove debris gently. Avoid using household products like vinegar, alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide, as they can irritate the ear further. Also, never insert cotton swabs into the ear canal, as they can cause damage.

If symptoms persist or worsen, a proper veterinary examination is essential.

Fleas

With modern flea-control treatments, managing fleas at home has become easier. For very young or small puppies that cannot use standard treatments, a mild dish soap bath can help eliminate adult fleas temporarily.

However, long-term control still requires proper medication, so it’s important to consult a vet for suitable options.

Gas And Flatulence

Occasional gas in dogs is often linked to diet or eating habits rather than illness. Dogs that eat too quickly tend to swallow air, leading to bloating.

Feeding smaller, frequent meals or using a slow-feeding bowl can reduce this problem. Choosing a high-quality, easily digestible diet also plays a significant role. If gas continues despite these changes, it may be worth discussing with a vet.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Pet First Pet Health Problems Home Remedies For Pets Pet Care At Home
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