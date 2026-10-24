Blood Cancer Treatment: Bharat Biotech Partners With VeGen Bio, Targets 2028 Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Targeting 2028 launch, Hyderabad facility to manufacture for India.

Bharat Biotech's wholly owned subsidiary, Nucelion Therapeutics, has partnered with Hyderabad-based VeGen Bio to advance an experimental CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The companies aim to bring the treatment, named VL-2511, to the Indian market by 2028, subject to clinical progress and regulatory approvals. The collaboration will focus on technology transfer, process development and manufacturing to support clinical trials in India and potential commercial production. The therapy is designed to target two proteins, BCMA and CD19, found on certain cancer cells.

What Is Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that develops when abnormal plasma cells, a type of white blood cell, multiply in the bone marrow. These cells can interfere with the production of healthy blood cells and damage bones and other organs. Common symptoms include bone pain, fatigue, recurrent infections and kidney problems. While existing treatments can help control the disease, some patients may experience a relapse or may not respond adequately to available therapies, prompting research into new treatment options.

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How Does CAR-T Cell Therapy Work?

CAR-T cell therapy is a form of immunotherapy that uses a patient's own immune cells to identify and attack cancer cells. The treatment involves collecting T cells from the patient's blood and genetically modifying them in a laboratory so they can recognise specific targets on cancer cells. These modified cells are then infused back into the patient's body to help fight the disease. VL-2511 is designed to target two proteins, BCMA and CD19, simultaneously. This dual-target approach aims to improve cancer-cell recognition and reduce the risk of cancer cells escaping treatment by losing or reducing a single target. However, the therapy remains under clinical development, and its safety and effectiveness will need to be assessed through further clinical trials.

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What Is The Role Of Bharat Biotech's Subsidiary?

Under the partnership, VeGen Bio will provide the technology behind VL-2511, while Nucelion Therapeutics will support technology transfer, manufacturing process development and production for clinical trials. The therapy will be developed and manufactured at Nucelion's specialised facility in Hyderabad, with plans to support commercial-scale production if the treatment receives the necessary approvals. The partnership also aims to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce production costs, which could help make advanced cell therapies more accessible to patients in India.

When Could VL-2511 Become Available In India?

The companies are targeting 2028 for the potential commercial launch of VL-2511. The timeline will depend on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory clearances and the successful development of manufacturing processes. The therapy has undergone clinical development in China and is also being developed in the United States. The collaboration is expected to support its further development and clinical evaluation in India. Although CAR-T therapies have opened new possibilities in cancer treatment, their complex manufacturing requirements and high costs remain significant challenges. The partnership between Nucelion Therapeutics and VeGen Bio aims to address some of these barriers while advancing a new treatment option for people with multiple myeloma.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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