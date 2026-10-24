Budget Traveller | Explore Kashmir, Sikkim And 4 More Destinations For A Scenic Autumn Getaway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spiti, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Meghalaya offer diverse natural, cultural experiences.

October is a good time to plan a holiday before winter arrives, with cooler weather and scenic landscapes across several parts of India. From Kashmir's colourful chinar trees to the mountain valleys of Himachal Pradesh, travellers can enjoy autumn views without necessarily opting for an expensive holiday. For budget-conscious travellers, choosing affordable stays, using public transport and planning sightseeing in advance can help manage expenses. Here are six destinations to consider for an autumn getaway, along with practical tips to make the trip more economical.

1. Kashmir

Srinagar is one of the best places to experience autumn colours in India. During the season, chinar trees turn shades of yellow, orange and red, particularly around Dal Lake and the city's Mughal gardens. Travellers can visit Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh and Naseem Bagh or explore the city on foot to enjoy the changing foliage. The timing of the colours varies each year, so check local conditions before booking.

2. Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh offers mountain views, cooler temperatures and scenic valleys during autumn. Kalpa and Sangla in Kinnaur are suitable for travellers interested in mountain landscapes and village experiences, while Shimla is a convenient option for a shorter holiday.Visitors can explore local markets, enjoy nature walks and take in views of the surrounding mountains without spending heavily on paid activities.

3. Spiti Valley

Spiti Valley is known for its rugged mountains, traditional settlements and monasteries. Kaza serves as a base for exploring nearby villages and experiencing the region's distinctive landscape.Unlike Kashmir, Spiti is not primarily known for colourful autumn foliage. Its appeal lies in the dramatic mountain scenery and peaceful surroundings. Temperatures can fall sharply as winter approaches, and road conditions may change.

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4. Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand offers several destinations for an affordable autumn break. Binsar is known for its forest trails and Himalayan views, Lansdowne is suitable for a relaxed weekend, while Munsiyari attracts travellers looking for mountain scenery. Visitors can spend time exploring villages, walking through forests and enjoying the outdoors. The season is more about pleasant weather and scenic views than widespread autumn foliage.

5. Sikkim

Sikkim is a good option for travellers who want to combine mountain views with cultural experiences. Pelling offers views of Kanchenjunga, while Gangtok has monasteries, cafés and local markets. Yuksom is another option for those seeking a quieter atmosphere. October can offer favourable conditions for mountain views, although weather conditions may change quickly.

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6. Meghalaya

Meghalaya offers rolling hills, forests, waterfalls and scenic roads. Shillong is a convenient base for exploring the region, while Cherrapunji and Dawki can be included in a longer itinerary. October can still bring rainfall, so travellers should keep their plans flexible. The region is ideal for those who enjoy nature, photography and road trips rather than destinations known specifically for autumn leaves.

How To Plan An Autumn Trip On A Budget

A scenic holiday does not have to involve expensive hotels or private transport. A few practical choices can help keep travel expenses under control.

Book transport in advance: Compare train, bus and flight fares before finalising your destination.

Choose affordable stays: Guesthouses, homestays and budget hotels can help reduce accommodation costs.

Use public transport: Buses and shared taxis can be more economical than private cabs where services are available.

Plan sightseeing efficiently: Visit nearby attractions on the same day to avoid unnecessary travel.

Check weather conditions: Rain, cold temperatures and mountain road closures can affect travel plans.

Keep a contingency budget: Set aside extra money for unexpected transport changes or additional accommodation.

From Kashmir's autumn foliage to the mountain scenery of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, these destinations offer different ways to enjoy the season. Before booking, compare the total cost of transport, accommodation, food and sightseeing to choose a getaway that fits your budget.

Disclaimer: Travel expenses vary depending on departure city, dates, transport and accommodation. Check current fares, local weather and road conditions before booking.