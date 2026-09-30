Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Perform Shraddha using local Panchang; Indian rituals follow India's calendar.

Pitru Paksha is considered an important period in Hindu tradition for remembering ancestors and performing rituals such as Shraddha, Tarpan and Pind Daan. However, for Indians living outside the country, determining the correct date for Shraddha can sometimes be confusing. A common question is whether they should follow the Shraddha date observed in India or the date according to the Panchang of the country where they currently live.According to the traditional rule, the place where the Shraddha ritual is actually performed is important when determining its date and timing. Therefore, if a person living abroad personally performs Shraddha, the local Panchang and timings of that place should be taken into consideration.

Which Panchang Should You Follow If You Live Abroad?

If a person is living in the United States and personally performs Shraddha, the relevant Panchang for the city where the ritual is being performed should be consulted. The same principle applies to people living in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia or any other country. The reason is that Hindu Tithis are based on astronomical calculations involving the Sun and Moon. Their occurrence, along with sunrise and different periods of the day, can vary according to geographical location. For Shraddha, the Aparahna Kaal, or the afternoon period, has particular significance. Therefore, the date on which a particular Tithi is suitable for Shraddha can differ from one location to another.

Why Can The Shraddha Date Differ In India And Abroad?

The same Hindu Tithi can fall on different dates according to the English calendar in different parts of the world. For example, according to the source, Chaturthi Shraddha in Centereach, New York, falls on September 29, 2026. The Chaturthi Tithi begins there on the morning of September 29 and continues into September 30. Since the relevant Tithi is present during the prescribed period on September 29, Shraddha is observed there on that date. In parts of India, including Rajasthan and Assam, the corresponding Chaturthi Shraddha is observed on September 30, 2026, based on the local Tithi and afternoon timings. This shows why a person should not automatically use the Indian calendar date while performing Shraddha in another country. The date can vary depending on the location and local Panchang calculations.

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What If The Family Performs Shraddha In India?

There may also be situations where a son or daughter lives abroad but other family members perform the Shraddha in India. In such a case, if the actual ritual is being performed in India, the Panchang and Shraddha timings applicable to the Indian location where the ritual is taking place should be followed. For instance, if family members are performing the ritual in Delhi, the relevant Delhi Panchang and local Shraddha timing would be considered. If the person living abroad participates through Sankalp while the ritual itself is being performed in India, the person's overseas location does not by itself change the date of the ritual being conducted in India. However, if the person personally performs Shraddha, Tarpan or Pind Daan in the country where they live, the local Panchang becomes relevant.

What If The Ancestor Died In India?

Another common question is whether the date in India should be followed because the deceased ancestor lived or passed away there. In Hindu tradition, annual Shraddha is generally associated with the Tithi of the ancestor's death, rather than simply the English calendar date. However, when determining when that Tithi should be observed for the ritual, the location where Shraddha is being performed is also important. Therefore, if an ancestor passed away in India but their child now lives abroad and personally performs the annual Shraddha there, the relevant local Panchang should be consulted to determine the appropriate date and timing.

Why Is Aparahna Kaal Important?

Shraddha is not determined simply by looking at the date on a calendar. Traditional Panchang calculations consider specific periods of the day for performing the ritual. The Aparahna Kaal, or afternoon period, is particularly significant for Parvan Shraddha. Traditional calculations also take into account periods such as Kutap and Rohina while determining suitable Shraddha timings. Since sunrise and the division of the day vary from one geographical location to another, Shraddha timings can also differ between India and other countries.

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What Should Indians Living Abroad Do?

People living abroad should avoid deciding their Shraddha date solely by checking a general list of Pitru Paksha dates for India. Instead, they should check the Panchang for the specific city and country where they will perform the ritual. The relevant Tithi and the prescribed Shraddha period should then be considered. This is why the same Shraddha may be observed on different English calendar dates in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and other countries. If a person living abroad personally performs Shraddha, the traditional rule is to consider the Panchang and relevant timings of the place where the ritual is being performed. If the Shraddha is being performed in India by family members or a priest, the date and timing applicable to the Indian location where the ritual is taking place should be followed. Therefore, Indians living abroad should check the local Panchang rather than automatically following the Shraddha date observed in India.

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