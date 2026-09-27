Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navratri 2026 offers no auspicious muhurat for vehicle purchases.

Panchang cites specific tithi, vaar, and nakshatra as reasons.

Favorable buying muhurats are available October 21, 22, and 25.

Planning to bring home a new car or bike during Navratri? The festive period is traditionally considered an auspicious time for new beginnings and purchases. However, those planning a vehicle purchase this year may have to wait. According to the given Panchang details, there is no auspicious muhurat for buying a car, bike or other vehicle during Shardiya Navratri 2026.

Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 11 and continue until October 20, 2026. Here is why vehicle purchases do not have a favourable muhurat during these nine days and when the next suitable dates are available.

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Why Is Buying A Vehicle During Navratri Considered Auspicious?

Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Maa Durga. In religious tradition, these days are associated with fresh beginnings and positive resolutions. This is why many people choose the Navratri period to purchase new items and begin important ventures.

A new vehicle is also considered an important addition to everyday life. For this reason, buyers traditionally look for an auspicious date and time before taking delivery of a car or bike.

No Vehicle Buying Muhurat During Navratri 2026

According to the Panchang details, Ghatasthapana will mark the beginning of Shardiya Navratri on October 11, 2026. However, none of the Navratri dates has the required combination for a vehicle purchase.

The reasons for the absence of a muhurat are different on different days:

October 11: The tithi is considered prohibited for vehicle purchase.

The tithi is considered prohibited for vehicle purchase. October 13, 17 and 20: The days do not have a suitable muhurat because of the vaar.

The days do not have a suitable muhurat because of the vaar. October 15, 16 and 18: A favourable nakshatra is not available.

A favourable nakshatra is not available. October 19: A prohibited tithi affects the favourable nakshatra.

For vehicle purchases, simply having an auspicious day is not considered enough. The tithi, vaar, nakshatra and shubh lagna are checked together as part of Panchang Shuddhi before finalising the muhurat.

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When Can You Buy A New Car Or Bike After Navratri?

Those who are comfortable waiting until after Navratri will have auspicious vehicle-buying timings on October 21, 22 and 25, 2026, according to the supplied Panchang details.

October 21: The muhurat begins at around 6 am and continues until the morning of October 22.

The muhurat begins at around 6 am and continues until the morning of October 22. October 22: The auspicious period runs from around 6 am to 2:47 pm. The day has Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Ekadashi Tithi.

The auspicious period runs from around 6 am to 2:47 pm. The day has Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Ekadashi Tithi. October 25: Vehicle purchase is considered auspicious from 11:55 am to 7:22 pm. The day has the combination of Revati Nakshatra and Purnima Tithi.

So, if buying a new car or bike during Navratri was part of your plans, the Panchang details indicate that you may need to postpone the purchase and consider one of the auspicious dates that follow the festival.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]