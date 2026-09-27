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English NewsReligionShardiya Navratri 2026: No Auspicious Muhurat To Buy A Car Or Bike; Check Vehicle Purchase Dates

Shardiya Navratri 2026: No Auspicious Muhurat To Buy A Car Or Bike; Check Vehicle Purchase Dates

Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins on October 11, but there is no vehicle-buying muhurat during Navratri. Check the next auspicious dates for buying a car or bike.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Navratri 2026 offers no auspicious muhurat for vehicle purchases.
  • Panchang cites specific tithi, vaar, and nakshatra as reasons.
  • Favorable buying muhurats are available October 21, 22, and 25.

Planning to bring home a new car or bike during Navratri? The festive period is traditionally considered an auspicious time for new beginnings and purchases. However, those planning a vehicle purchase this year may have to wait. According to the given Panchang details, there is no auspicious muhurat for buying a car, bike or other vehicle during Shardiya Navratri 2026.

Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 11 and continue until October 20, 2026. Here is why vehicle purchases do not have a favourable muhurat during these nine days and when the next suitable dates are available.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya 2026 Home Preparation Checklist: 10 Ways to Welcome Pujo Season

Why Is Buying A Vehicle During Navratri Considered Auspicious?

Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Maa Durga. In religious tradition, these days are associated with fresh beginnings and positive resolutions. This is why many people choose the Navratri period to purchase new items and begin important ventures.

A new vehicle is also considered an important addition to everyday life. For this reason, buyers traditionally look for an auspicious date and time before taking delivery of a car or bike.

No Vehicle Buying Muhurat During Navratri 2026

According to the Panchang details, Ghatasthapana will mark the beginning of Shardiya Navratri on October 11, 2026. However, none of the Navratri dates has the required combination for a vehicle purchase.

The reasons for the absence of a muhurat are different on different days:

  • October 11: The tithi is considered prohibited for vehicle purchase.
  • October 13, 17 and 20: The days do not have a suitable muhurat because of the vaar.
  • October 15, 16 and 18: A favourable nakshatra is not available.
  • October 19: A prohibited tithi affects the favourable nakshatra.

For vehicle purchases, simply having an auspicious day is not considered enough. The tithi, vaar, nakshatra and shubh lagna are checked together as part of Panchang Shuddhi before finalising the muhurat.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2026: Kanya Pujan On October 18 Or 19? Know Exact Date And Time

When Can You Buy A New Car Or Bike After Navratri?

Those who are comfortable waiting until after Navratri will have auspicious vehicle-buying timings on October 21, 22 and 25, 2026, according to the supplied Panchang details.

  • October 21: The muhurat begins at around 6 am and continues until the morning of October 22.
  • October 22: The auspicious period runs from around 6 am to 2:47 pm. The day has Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Ekadashi Tithi.
  • October 25: Vehicle purchase is considered auspicious from 11:55 am to 7:22 pm. The day has the combination of Revati Nakshatra and Purnima Tithi.

So, if buying a new car or bike during Navratri was part of your plans, the Panchang details indicate that you may need to postpone the purchase and consider one of the auspicious dates that follow the festival.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it auspicious to buy a vehicle during Shardiya Navratri 2026?

No, according to Panchang details, there is no auspicious muhurat for buying a car or bike during Shardiya Navratri 2026. This is due to unsuitable combinations of tithi, vaar, or nakshatra on different days.

When does Shardiya Navratri 2026 take place?

Shardiya Navratri in 2026 will commence on October 11 and conclude on October 20. This period is traditionally considered auspicious for new beginnings.

Why do people traditionally buy new vehicles during Navratri?

Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga and is associated with new beginnings and positive resolutions. Many people choose this time for significant purchases and new ventures.

When are the next auspicious dates to buy a vehicle after Navratri 2026?

Auspicious dates for vehicle purchases after Navratri 2026, according to the supplied Panchang details, include October 21, 22, and 25.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri 2026 Shardiya Navratri 2026 Car Buying Muhurat Vehicle Buying Muhurat Bike Buying Muhurat Navratri Vehicle Purchase
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