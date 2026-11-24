The Congress has staked its claim on four Assembly constituencies in Agra for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. The party has included Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh and Bah in its list of demands.

Interestingly, the BJP had won all nine Assembly seats in the district in the 2022 elections, eliminating the opposition from the electoral map. The Congress, however, had some reason for relief as its candidate Ramnath Singh Sikarwar finished second in Kheragarh. The party's performance in the remaining eight constituencies was considerably weaker.

Congress's Seat-Sharing Demand In Agra For 2027

Total Assembly seats in Agra: 9

Seats sought by Congress: 4

Share of total seats demanded: 44.4%

The nine Assembly constituencies in Agra district are Etmadpur, Agra Cantt, Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad and Bah. The BJP won all nine seats in the 2022 elections.

In Agra North, BJP candidate Purushottam Khandelwal defeated BSP's Shabbir Abbas by a massive margin of 1,12,370 votes, the biggest victory margin in the district. In Agra Rural, Baby Rani Maurya defeated BSP candidate Kiran Prabha Kesari by 76,608 votes.

How BJP Won All Nine Seats In 2022

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Dharampal Singh won the Etmadpur seat by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Prabal Pratap Singh by 47,924 votes. Dharampal Singh secured 1,46,603 votes, while Prabal Pratap Singh received 98,679 votes. A total of 14 candidates contested the seat.

In Agra North, sitting MLA Purushottam Khandelwal defeated BSP's Shabbir Abbas by a margin of 1,12,370 votes. Khandelwal received 1,53,817 votes, while the BSP candidate secured 41,447 votes.

Yogendra Upadhyay won Agra South by defeating Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vinay Agarwal by 56,640 votes. Upadhyay secured 1,09,262 votes, compared to 52,622 votes received by the SP candidate.

In the Agra Cantt reserved constituency, GS Dharmesh defeated SP candidate Kunwar Chand by 48,697 votes. Dharmesh received 1,17,796 votes, while Kunwar Chand secured 69,099 votes.

In Agra Rural, another reserved constituency, Baby Rani Maurya registered a victory margin of 76,608 votes against BSP candidate Kiran Prabha Kesari. Maurya received 1,37,310 votes, while the BSP candidate secured 60,702 votes.

In Fatehpur Sikri, Chaudhary Babulal defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Brajesh Kumar by 47,269 votes. Babulal secured 1,12,095 votes, while Kumar received 64,826 votes.

In Kheragarh, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha defeated Congress candidate Ramnath Singh Sikarwar by 36,497 votes. Kushwaha received 96,574 votes, while Sikarwar secured 60,077 votes.

In the 2022 elections, BJP candidate Chhote Lal Verma won the Fatehabad Assembly seat with 1,08,811 votes. SP candidate Rupali Dixit received 55,576 votes, resulting in a victory margin of 53,235 votes.

From the Bah constituency, Rani Pakshalika Singh won by defeating SP's Madhusudan Sharma by 24,235 votes. Singh secured 78,360 votes, while Sharma received 54,125 votes.

Key Electoral Figures From Agra

1,12,370: Biggest victory margin in Agra North.

24,235: Narrowest victory margin in Bah.

60,077: Highest number of votes secured by a Congress candidate, in Kheragarh.

Congress's Performance In The Four Seats It Is Seeking

The previous election results in the four constituencies currently being sought by the Congress present different political scenarios.

In Kheragarh, Congress candidate Ramnath Singh Sikarwar received 60,077 votes and finished second behind BJP's Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha. The BJP won the seat by a margin of 36,497 votes.

In Fatehpur Sikri, BJP's Chaudhary Babulal defeated RLD candidate Brajesh Chahar by 47,269 votes. In Bah, BJP's Rani Pakshalika Singh defeated SP candidate Madhusudan Sharma by 24,235 votes.

In Agra Rural, BJP's Baby Rani Maurya secured a victory by a margin of 76,608 votes. The Congress failed to put up a significant electoral challenge in the constituency.

Congress's 2022 Performance In The Four Constituencies:

Agra Rural: Forfeited security deposit

Fatehpur Sikri: Forfeited security deposit

Kheragarh: Finished second with 60,077 votes

Bah: Received 1,229 votes

Thus, Kheragarh's previous electoral performance provides an important basis for the Congress's demand for four seats. In the other three constituencies, however, the party will face the challenge of strengthening its organisational presence and improving its position in local political equations.

BJP Faces Challenge Of Retaining All Nine Seats

Despite the BJP's victory in all nine constituencies in 2022, opposition parties managed to secure a significant number of votes in some areas.

The Congress's presence in Kheragarh and the votes secured by the SP and RLD in different constituencies could become important factors in the upcoming alliance negotiations.

Whether the SP agrees to the Congress's demand for four seats and how the final seat-sharing arrangement takes shape will determine the nature of the electoral contest in Agra in 2027.