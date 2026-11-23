Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Causes vary; treatment involves catheterization, surgery, and prevention.

A urinary blockage in cats is a serious medical emergency that can become life-threatening if left untreated. The condition occurs when a cat cannot pass urine properly, causing urine to build up in the bladder. It is particularly common in male cats and requires immediate veterinary attention.

What Is Urinary Blockage In Cats?

A urinary blockage occurs when something obstructs the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. As a result, the cat struggles to urinate or becomes completely unable to pass urine.

The condition is more common in adult male cats because their urethra is narrower and longer than that of female cats, making it easier for an obstruction to develop.

What Causes Urinary Blockage In Cats?

Several factors can obstruct the flow of urine in cats. Some of the common causes include:

Urinary stones and crystals: Mineral deposits can develop in the urinary tract and block the passage of urine.

Mucus and inflammatory material: Mucus, white blood cells and other substances can form plugs inside the urethra.

Urethral swelling: Irritation, inflammation and muscle spasms can narrow the urinary passage.

Tumours: Growths in or around the urinary tract can also obstruct urine flow.

Warning Signs Of Urinary Blockage In Cats

Recognising the symptoms early is important, as cats with urinary blockages require immediate veterinary care. Pet parents should watch for the following warning signs:

Frequent visits to the litter box without passing much urine.

Straining or appearing uncomfortable while trying to urinate.

Crying or making unusual noises in the litter box.

Repeatedly licking the genital area.

Urinating outside the litter box.

Vomiting or refusing to eat.

If a cat is unable to pass urine for more than 24 hours, the situation is an emergency. However, pet parents should not wait for 24 hours if they notice repeated straining or little to no urine output.

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How Long Can A Cat Survive With A Urinary Blockage?

A urinary blockage can become fatal within a few days if left untreated. When urine cannot leave the body, it accumulates in the bladder, while harmful substances build up in the bloodstream.

According to the information provided by Daily Paws, untreated urinary blockages can lead to death within three to six days. The condition can also cause serious complications, including kidney damage and dangerous electrolyte imbalances.

This is why immediate veterinary treatment is essential rather than waiting for symptoms to improve on their own.

How Is Urinary Blockage Diagnosed And Treated?

A veterinarian will examine the cat and may recommend X-rays, urine tests and blood tests to identify the obstruction and assess the animal's overall condition.

If a blockage is confirmed, the veterinarian may sedate the cat and insert a urinary catheter to remove the obstruction and flush the bladder.

In cases involving bladder stones, surgery called a cystotomy may be required to remove them. The treatment depends on the underlying cause and severity of the condition.

Cats with urinary blockages may also require hospitalisation and supportive care to recover safely.

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How Can Pet Parents Prevent Urinary Blockages In Cats?

Although not every urinary blockage can be prevented, certain lifestyle and dietary changes can help reduce the risk of recurring urinary problems.

1. Ensure Adequate Water Intake

Keeping cats hydrated is important for maintaining urinary health. Pet parents can encourage water consumption by providing clean drinking water, using wider bowls or introducing a pet water fountain.

2. Choose The Right Food

Diet plays an important role in managing urinary health. Wet food can help increase water intake, while cats with a history of urinary crystals or stones may require a veterinarian-prescribed diet.

Pet parents should avoid changing their cat's diet or introducing prescription food without veterinary advice.

3. Reduce Stress

Stress can contribute to bladder inflammation and other urinary problems in cats. Maintaining a consistent routine, providing toys and creating a comfortable environment can help reduce stress.

Indoor cats should also have opportunities for play and mental stimulation to prevent boredom.

4. Monitor Litter Box Habits

Regularly cleaning and checking the litter box can help pet parents notice changes in urination patterns. Frequent visits, straining or reduced urine output should never be ignored.

When Do Cats Need Surgery For Urinary Blockage?

Cats that experience repeated urinary blockages despite treatment and preventive measures may require surgery.

One option is a procedure called perineal urethrostomy, which involves creating a wider urinary opening to reduce the chances of future obstructions.

The veterinarian determines whether surgery is necessary based on the cat's medical history, the frequency of blockages and the underlying cause.

Urinary blockage is a life-threatening emergency in cats. If your cat is straining to urinate, repeatedly visiting the litter box or passing little to no urine, contact a veterinarian immediately. Never try to treat a suspected blockage at home.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]