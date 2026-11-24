Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speeding truck hit school bus, killing four students.

Stationary bus hit on Uttar Pradesh's Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Injured received treatment; CM ordered swift rescue operations.

Four students were killed and 35 others injured after a speeding truck hit a school bus from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expresswayin Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred while the bus, belonging to Oriental School, was returning from Mathura to Kaushambi with around 50-60 students and teachers on board. The collision took place near Tithiya at the 209-kilometre point of the expressway.

According to sources, four students died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries in the collision.

ALSO READ: Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Pelted With Stones, AC Coach Window Shattered Near Ajni

Injured Students Admitted To Medical College

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The injured children were taken to Tirwa Medical College, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, the bus was returning from Mathura with around 50 children and school staff from Kaushambi when the truck hit it from behind. The school bus was stationary at the time of the collision.

The school principal and another child are reportedly in critical condition and are being referred to Kanpur for further treatment.

ALSO READ: UP Elections 2027: BJP Aims To Repeat 2022 Clean Sweep In Agra As Congress Seeks 4 Seats

DM, SP Reach Accident Site

Kannauj District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar reached the accident site after receiving information about the incident.

The officials also met the injured students and took stock of their condition. Police Superintendent Vinod Kumar is among those whose statement is available in connection with the incident.