Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Essential home safety precautions complement fire-resistant furniture.

A recent fire incident in Delhi's Shiv Vihar area has raised concerns about fire safety inside homes, particularly the materials used in everyday furniture. An 11-year-old boy lost his life after a sofa caught fire while he was sleeping on it. The fire reportedly started when a spark emerged from an electrical socket and quickly spread through the sofa, leaving his parents unable to rescue him.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the importance of choosing fire-resistant furniture and taking preventive measures at home. While sofas are an essential part of most households, their fabric and foam can contribute to the rapid spread of flames. But can an existing sofa be made fire-resistant? What treatments are available, and how much do they cost?

Can You Make Your Sofa Fireproof?

Completely fireproofing a sofa is not possible. However, it can be made fire-retardant, which means it can resist catching fire and slow down the spread of flames.

Fire-retardant treatments use specially designed fabrics, foam and chemical coatings to reduce how quickly a sofa catches fire when exposed to a spark or flame. This may provide occupants with additional time to respond to a fire and evacuate the house.

However, fire-retardant does not mean fireproof. If exposed to flames for an extended period, even treated furniture can eventually burn.

3 Ways To Make Your Sofa Fire-Resistant

There are different methods available to improve the fire resistance of sofas. The right option depends on the furniture's material, condition and construction.

1. Fire-Retardant Chemical Spray

One of the commonly discussed options is applying a fire-retardant chemical spray to the sofa's fabric. These specialised chemicals are designed to reduce the material's ability to catch fire and can help slow down the spread of flames.

However, not every spray is suitable for all types of upholstery. Its effectiveness also depends on the application process and whether the treated fabric has undergone proper fire-resistance testing.

2. Use Fire-Retardant Foam

The foam used inside a sofa can contribute to how quickly a fire spreads. In the Shiv Vihar incident, the police reportedly pointed to the foam as a factor behind the rapid spread of the fire.

One option is to replace conventional sofa foam with fire-retardant (FR) foam. It is specially manufactured to offer better resistance when exposed to flames compared with ordinary foam.

3. Install Fire-Retardant Fabric

Another option is to replace regular upholstery with specially manufactured fire-retardant fabric.

If the sofa's existing fabric is old or damaged, homeowners can consider re-upholstering it with fire-resistant material. An additional fire-retardant barrier can also be installed inside the sofa during the process.

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How Much Does Fire-Retardant Sofa Treatment Cost?

The cost of making a sofa fire-retardant depends on its size, upholstery material, foam quality and the type of treatment selected. There is no fixed rate for these services in Delhi.

Here is an approximate cost breakdown:

Fire-retardant chemical spray: Professional treatment for a standard three-seater sofa may cost around Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

Fire-retardant foam: Replacing the existing foam may cost approximately Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 or more.

Fire-retardant fabric: Re-upholstering a sofa with specialised fabric may cost around Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 or more.

Complete fire-retardant treatment: Treating the fabric, foam and internal components can cost more, depending on the sofa's construction and the work involved.

These are indicative estimates and actual prices may vary depending on the service provider and materials used.

What Fire Safety Standards Should You Check Before Buying A Sofa?

In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced IS 15768 for fire-resistant upholstery fabrics. It covers the fire-resistance requirements for upholstered furniture used in public spaces.

Additionally, BIS standards IS 12467 (Parts 1 and 2) specify testing methods to assess the ignition resistance of upholstered furniture. These tests include exposure to ignition sources such as a smouldering cigarette and a match flame.

Fire-resistant upholstery requirements apply to furniture used in public spaces such as offices, shopping malls, hospitals, airports, restaurants and schools. However, the same mandatory requirements do not apply to ordinary household sofas.

Homeowners should check the product's fire-resistance certification and testing details before choosing treated fabrics or foam.

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7 Tips To Reduce Fire Risks Around Your Sofa

Apart from choosing fire-retardant furniture, a few precautions can help reduce the risk of accidental fires at home.

Keep sofas away from electrical sockets and switchboards.

Avoid placing mobile chargers, extension boards or faulty electrical appliances near upholstered furniture.

Do not overload electrical sockets by connecting multiple appliances to a single outlet.

Replace old, loose or sparking switches and sockets immediately.

Get your home's electrical wiring and MCB system inspected periodically.

Never leave burning incense sticks, candles or cigarettes unattended near a sofa.

Install smoke alarms and keep suitable fire extinguishers at home.

A fire-retardant sofa can offer an additional layer of protection, but it cannot replace basic electrical safety and fire-prevention measures. Checking furniture materials and keeping potential ignition sources away from upholstered furniture can help make homes safer.