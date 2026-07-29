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English NewsLifestyle7 Thoughtful Gifts Under Rs 1,000 To Surprise Your Best Friend On This Frienship Day

7 Thoughtful Gifts Under Rs 1,000 To Surprise Your Best Friend On This Frienship Day

Looking for the perfect Friendship Day 2026 gift? Here are 7 thoughtful and budget-friendly gift ideas under Rs 1,000 to surprise your best friend.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 01:05 PM (IST)

Friendship Day is not about expensive presents it is about celebrating the bond you share with someone who has stood by you through every high and low. A thoughtful gift, no matter how simple, can express gratitude and make your friend feel truly valued. If you're planning a surprise this Friendship Day 2026 without stretching your budget, here are seven meaningful gift ideas under Rs 1,000.

1. Personalised Mug For Everyday Smiles

A customised mug featuring your favourite photo together, a funny inside joke, or a heartfelt message is a practical yet memorable gift. Every sip of tea or coffee will remind your friend of your bond.

Price Range: Rs 250–Rs 500

2. Framed Memory That Lasts Forever

Some moments deserve more than a place in your phone gallery. Pick a favourite photograph and frame it beautifully. It's a timeless keepsake that adds warmth to any room while preserving cherished memories.

Price Range: Rs 300–Rs 700

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3. Indoor Plant To Symbolise Growing Friendship

For friends who enjoy greenery, an indoor plant makes a thoughtful present. Plants such as lucky bamboo, jade, or peace lily not only brighten up living spaces but also represent growth, positivity, and lasting relationships.

Price Range: Rs 200–Rs 600

4. Stylish Diary And Pen Set

If your friend enjoys journalling, planning, or simply loves stationery, a premium diary paired with a quality pen is a useful and elegant choice. It's a gift they'll appreciate throughout the year.

Price Range: Rs 400–Rs 800

5. Scented Candle Gift Set

A beautifully scented candle can instantly create a relaxing atmosphere. Available in fragrances such as lavender, vanilla, and rose, these gift sets are ideal for friends who love home décor and self-care.

Price Range: Rs 300–Rs 700

6. Chocolate Hamper For Sweet Celebrations

You can never go wrong with chocolates. A carefully curated hamper featuring assorted chocolates is a delightful way to celebrate Friendship Day and add sweetness to the occasion.

Price Range: Rs 500–Rs 1,000

7. Handmade Friendship Card With A Personal Touch

Sometimes, the most meaningful gifts don't come with a hefty price tag. A handmade card filled with heartfelt words, shared memories, or a handwritten note can become one of the most treasured gifts your friend receives.

Price: Minimal, but priceless in sentiment.

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Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying A Gift

Choose a gift that matches your friend's personality, interests, and lifestyle rather than simply following trends. A practical or personalised present often creates a stronger emotional connection than an expensive one. Most importantly, remember that your time, effort, and genuine emotions are what make any Friendship Day gift truly special.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I keep in mind before buying a Friendship Day gift?

Choose a gift that matches your friend's personality, interests, and lifestyle. Remember that your time, effort, and genuine emotions make any gift truly special.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Friendship Day 2026 Friendship Day Gifts Gifts Under ₹1000
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