Monsoon Laundry Tips: 17 Easy Ways To Stop Clothes Smelling Damp During The Rainy Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon humidity slows drying, causing clothes to smell musty.

Shaking, spacing, and using fans improve clothes drying effectively.

Ventilate home, clean machine, and store clothes only when dry.

The arrival of the monsoon offers a welcome break from soaring temperatures, but it also brings a familiar household challenge—clothes that take forever to dry and develop an unpleasant damp smell. High humidity slows the drying process, allowing moisture to remain trapped in fabrics for longer than usual. This creates ideal conditions for bacteria, mould and mildew to grow, leaving freshly washed clothes smelling stale. Fortunately, a few simple changes to your laundry routine can make a noticeable difference. From improving airflow to washing techniques and smarter storage habits, these practical tips can help keep your clothes fresh throughout the rainy season.

Why Clothes Smell During Monsoon

Humidity is the biggest reason behind musty-smelling laundry. When the air is already full of moisture, water trapped inside fabrics evaporates much more slowly. Clothes that remain damp for several hours become the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and mould, which are responsible for the familiar stale odour.

Another common mistake is leaving washed clothes inside the washing machine after the cycle ends. In humid weather, even a few extra hours in a closed drum can encourage mildew to develop, making clothes smell unpleasant before they are even hung out to dry.

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Simple Laundry Habits That Make A Difference

A few everyday habits can help clothes dry more quickly and stay fresh. Shake each garment before hanging it to remove excess water and loosen fabric fibres. This improves airflow and helps clothes dry evenly. Turn jeans, hoodies and shirts with thick collars inside out, as seams, waistbands and pockets tend to trap moisture for longer.

Avoid hanging garments too close together. Leaving a gap of a few inches between each item allows air to circulate freely. Even after clothes feel dry, keeping them under a ceiling fan for another 30 to 60 minutes helps remove hidden moisture that can later cause unpleasant cupboard smells.

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If you use white vinegar, add about half a cup during the final rinse cycle rather than mixing it with detergent. It helps remove detergent residue and neutralise odour-causing bacteria. However, it should never be combined with bleach. For white clothes, towels and bedsheets, oxygen bleach can help reduce microbial growth without the harshness of chlorine bleach.

Experts also recommend washing towels separately from clothing, as they retain much more water and slow the drying process for the entire load. Avoid overloading the washing machine, as tightly packed clothes do not wash or rinse properly, leaving detergent and moisture trapped in the fabric.

Keep Moisture Out Of Your Home And Wardrobe

Drying clothes indoors during the rainy season requires good ventilation. Rather than keeping every window closed, open them whenever possible or use an exhaust fan to move humid air outside. Air movement is often more effective than waiting for direct sunshine.

Clean the rubber door seal of front-loading washing machines regularly, as mould often forms in hidden folds where water collects. Wash gym wear and synthetic fabrics as soon as possible after use because they retain sweat oils that encourage bacterial growth.

Once clothes are dry, store them only after ensuring no moisture remains. Placing silica gel packs or moisture absorbers inside wardrobes can help reduce humidity. Opening wardrobe doors for around half an hour each week also allows trapped moisture to escape. Ironing heavier garments before storing them can further remove any remaining dampness and reduce the risk of stale odours.

Keeping clothes fresh during the monsoon is less about washing more often and more about drying them properly. Small adjustments, such as improving ventilation, avoiding overcrowded drying racks, and storing clothes only when completely dry, can prevent damp smells and help your wardrobe stay clean and fresh throughout the rainy season.