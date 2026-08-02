Friendship Day is more than just another date on the calendar, it is a celebration of the people who stand by us through every stage of life. Whether it is a childhood friend, a college roommate, a work colleague or a lifelong companion, true friendships deserve to be celebrated. As Friendship Day 2026 is marked across India, social media is once again filled with heartfelt tributes, funny throwbacks and memorable pictures. If you are searching for the perfect caption, here are 100 options for every mood.