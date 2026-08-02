India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleMonsoon Making Your Home Smell Damp? 10 Easy Fixes To Keep Moisture And Mould Away

Monsoon Making Your Home Smell Damp? 10 Easy Fixes To Keep Moisture And Mould Away

Monsoon humidity can cause damp walls, mould, musty odours and indoor air quality issues. Simple measures like improving ventilation, fixing leaks, drying fabrics properly and controlling moisture can help protect your home, prevent damage and create a healthier, fresher living environment throughout the rainy season.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon dampness, mould, health issues arise from high humidity.
  • Enhance ventilation, fix home leaks, and use exhaust fans.
  • Protect fabrics, furniture with absorbers, proper airing, and drying.
  • Address mould, identify moisture source, choose breathable fabrics.

The monsoon may cool the weather, but it often leaves homes battling excess moisture, unpleasant smells and mould growth. High humidity, reduced ventilation and hidden leaks can quietly damage walls, furniture and fabrics while affecting indoor air quality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), long-term exposure to damp indoor environments may increase the risk of allergies, asthma and respiratory problems. The good news is that preventing these issues does not always require major repairs. A few practical maintenance habits and timely action can help keep your home dry, comfortable and healthy throughout the rainy season without much effort.

Why Dampness Becomes A Monsoon Problem

Humidity levels rise sharply during the rainy season, allowing moisture to settle into walls, wooden furniture, upholstery, curtains and cupboards. With windows often kept closed to prevent rainwater from entering, airflow reduces, and trapped moisture creates ideal conditions for mould, mildew and stale odours.

ALSO READ | Friendship Day 2026: Funny, Emotional And Short Captions For Instagram, WhatsApp And Facebook Posts

The World Health Organization (WHO) says persistent indoor dampness and mould are associated with a higher risk of respiratory symptoms, allergies and asthma. Preventing moisture build-up remains the most effective way to reduce these health concerns.

Improve Airflow And Eliminate Moisture Sources

Good ventilation is one of the simplest ways to control indoor humidity. Open windows whenever there is a dry spell and encourage cross-ventilation by opening doors or windows on opposite sides of the house. Keeping furniture slightly away from walls also improves air circulation.

ALSO READ | Why Devotees Donate Their Hair At Tirupati Balaji Temple And What The Sacred Ritual Means

At the same time, inspect your home for roof leaks, cracked walls, leaking pipes and damaged window seals. Small seepage problems can quickly develop into peeling paint, mould and structural damage if ignored. Bathrooms and kitchens also need extra care during the monsoon. Use exhaust fans after cooking or showering, wipe away excess water and avoid allowing moisture to collect around sinks and corners.

Protect Furniture, Fabrics And Storage Areas

Wardrobes, cupboards and enclosed storage spaces often develop a musty smell first because they receive little ventilation. Leave cupboard doors open occasionally, use silica gel packets, activated charcoal or other moisture absorbers, and never store clothes or linen unless they are completely dry.

Household fabrics also absorb moisture easily during the rainy season. Dry towels, curtains, rugs, cushions and bedsheets thoroughly before putting them away. Whenever sunlight appears, air mattresses, pillows and blankets outdoors. If humidity remains consistently high, a dehumidifier can help reduce excess moisture and lower the chances of mould developing indoors.

 Spot Warning Signs Before Damage Spreads

Some dampness during the monsoon is expected, but recurring issues should never be ignored. Black or green mould patches, bubbling paint, crumbling plaster, repeated damp spots and a lingering musty smell often indicate an underlying moisture problem rather than a surface-level issue.

Clean mould as soon as it appears using suitable anti-fungal products, dry the affected area properly and, most importantly, identify the source of moisture instead of repeatedly treating the stains. Interior experts also recommend choosing breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen and khadi during the rainy season, as they dry faster and retain less moisture than heavier materials.

Keeping your home dry during the monsoon is about more than maintaining its appearance. Regular ventilation, prompt repairs and simple moisture-control measures can help protect your interiors while creating a healthier indoor environment for everyone at home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does dampness become a common issue during the monsoon season?

During monsoon, humidity levels increase, causing moisture to settle in homes. Reduced ventilation from closed windows traps this moisture, creating ideal conditions for mould and stale odours.

What health risks are associated with indoor dampness and mould?

According to the WHO, long-term exposure to damp indoor environments may increase the risk of allergies, asthma, and other respiratory problems. Preventing moisture build-up is crucial for health.

What are simple ways to improve air circulation and prevent moisture buildup at home?

Open windows during dry spells to encourage cross-ventilation. Keep furniture slightly away from walls. Use exhaust fans in bathrooms and kitchens, and wipe away excess water.

What are the warning signs of a hidden moisture problem in my home?

Look for black or green mould patches, bubbling paint, crumbling plaster, repeated damp spots, and a persistent musty smell. These indicate an underlying moisture issue.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 02 Aug 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ventilation Monsoon Home Care Damp Walls Mould Prevention Rainy Season Tips Indoor Humidity Musty Smell Home Maintenance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Monsoon Making Your Home Smell Damp? 10 Easy Fixes To Keep Moisture And Mould Away
Monsoon Making Your Home Smell Damp? 10 Easy Fixes To Keep Moisture And Mould Away
Lifestyle
Friendship Day 2026: Funny, Emotional And Short Captions For Instagram, WhatsApp And Facebook Posts
Friendship Day 2026: Funny, Emotional And Short Captions For Instagram, WhatsApp And Facebook Posts
Lifestyle
Why Devotees Donate Their Hair At Tirupati Balaji Temple And What The Sacred Ritual Means
Why Devotees Donate Their Hair At Tirupati Balaji Temple And What The Sacred Ritual Means
Lifestyle
Was Kaikeyi Really The Villain? Ramayana Reveals A Lesser-Known Truth
Was Kaikeyi Really The Villain? Ramayana Reveals A Lesser-Known Truth
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Breaking News: PM Modi Launches Anti-Drug Campaign, Calls Youth Power Key to Developed India Mission
Breaking News: PoK Unrest Escalates as Protests Spread Across Pakistan Amid Political Crisis
Breaking News: Congress-SP Alliance Mystery Deepens as Akhilesh-Rahul UP Poll Tie-Up Faces Doubts
National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget