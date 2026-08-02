Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Discover this budget-friendly Uttar Pradesh gem with travel tips.

While travellers often visit Agra, Lucknow and Varanasi, Kannauj remains a lesser-known gem of Uttar Pradesh. Located along the Ganga, the historic city is famous for its centuries-old perfume-making tradition and is widely known as India’s Perfume Capital. Kannauj’s traditional attars are made using roses, jasmine, vetiver and other natural ingredients. The city is also known for Mitti Attar, a distinctive fragrance inspired by the smell of rain falling on dry earth.

Why Kannauj Is Famous For Perfumes

Kannauj’s fertile Gangetic plains provide ideal conditions for growing aromatic flowers and plants. The perfume industry flourished particularly during the Mughal era, although the tradition is believed to be much older. Local perfumers continue to use the traditional Deg-Bhapka method. Copper vessels are heated over wood-fired furnaces, allowing fragrant vapours to be captured and absorbed into sandalwood oil. This centuries-old technique gives Kannauj attars their distinctive character.

Experience Traditional Attar-Making

A visit to a traditional perfume distillery is one of the highlights of Kannauj. Family-run establishments allow visitors to understand how flowers, herbs and other natural materials are transformed into concentrated fragrances.

Budget: ₹100–₹500 per person for a basic visit. Attar purchases cost extra.

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Places To Explore In Kannauj

Bara Bazaar

The bustling Bara Bazaar is the centre of Kannauj’s perfume trade. Explore its narrow lanes and browse bottles of rose, jasmine, khus and Mitti Attar.

Budget: ₹200–₹1,500 for shopping, depending on what you buy.

Kannauj Fort

The historic fort ruins offer a glimpse into Kannauj’s long political and cultural history.

Budget: Around ₹50–₹200 per person, including local transport.

Annapurna Devi And Gaurishankar Temples

These temples offer a glimpse into Kannauj’s religious and cultural heritage and can easily be included in a city tour.

Budget: ₹50–₹150 per person for local transport and offerings.

Ganga Ghats

Visit the Ganga ghats in the morning for a quieter experience and a glimpse of local life along the river.

Budget: ₹50–₹200 per person.

Damask Rose Fields

During the flowering season, the rose-growing areas around Kannauj offer an interesting look at one of the key ingredients used by local perfumers.

Budget: ₹100–₹500 per person for local travel or a guided visit.

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How To Reach Kannauj

By Air: Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is the nearest major airport. Kannauj can then be reached by road or rail.

By Train: Kannauj has its own railway station with connections to Lucknow, Kanpur and other nearby cities.

By Road: The city is accessible from Delhi and other major Uttar Pradesh destinations by road, including via the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Travel budget: ₹300–₹1,500 per person for one-way regional travel, depending on the mode of transport.

Kannauj Travel Budget

For a budget-friendly trip, expect to spend around ₹1,000–₹2,000 per person per day, excluding long-distance travel.

Stay: ₹700–₹1,500 per night for budget accommodation

Food: ₹200–₹500 per day

Local transport: ₹200–₹500 per day

Shopping: ₹500–₹2,000 or more for attars

Travel Tips

Contact perfume distilleries before visiting, as some traditional establishments may require prior appointments. Auto-rickshaws are convenient for exploring the old city, while a private vehicle is better for visiting attractions outside the centre. Kannauj can also be combined with Lucknow, Kanpur or Agra for a longer Uttar Pradesh itinerary. With its traditional attars, historic sites, rose fields and riverside charm, Kannauj offers a slower and more authentic travel experience making it an intriguing destination for those looking to discover a lesser-known side of Uttar Pradesh.