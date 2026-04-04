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HomeLifestyle‘They Want To See Suffering’: How Life Of Pujaa Controversy Exposed Internet’s Addiction To 'Poverty Porn'

‘They Want To See Suffering’: How Life Of Pujaa Controversy Exposed Internet’s Addiction To 'Poverty Porn'

The Life of Pujaa controversy sparks a ‘poverty porn’ debate, questioning audience bias, authenticity, and expectations from rural influencers online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 04:27 PM (IST)

What happens when a story people love suddenly stops fitting the narrative they expected? The controversy around Pujarini Pradha, also known as @lifeofpujaa, is no longer just about one creator, it has spiralled into a larger debate around "poverty porn", authenticity, and the internet's uneasy relationships with success.

A homemaker from a small village in West Bengal, Pujarini built a loyal following by discussing books and films in English while carrying out everyday household chores. Her content felt raw yet thoughtful, a contrast that quickly drew attention. But as her popularity surged, so did the scrutiny.

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Why The Internet Turned From Admiration To Suspicion

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

As her reels began to look more refined and collaborations with brands like Netflix, Canva and Audible surfaced, questions started flooding in. Viewers began asking, how could someone from such a modest background produce such polished content?

Soon, speculation turned sharper. Some labelled her an “industry plant” or a “social media construct”, suggesting a hidden team was orchestrating her rise. The underlying doubt was clear, was the woman on screen real, or carefully staged?

People on the internet find her rise too perfect to be real. However, these claims come from a mix of doubt, bias, and perception gaps, not hard proof.

Yet beneath these accusations lies a deeper discomfort. Are audiences struggling to accept that someone from a rural background can be articulate, informed, and commercially successful, all at once?

The 'Poverty Porn' Expectation

Pujarini's response did not just address rumours, it exposed a more unsettling reality. She pushed back against the idea that her life must reflect struggle at all times to feel "authentic".

“They want to see suffering in every video... They want me to complain about my life. They want to see sadness”.

Her words struck a nerve. They pointed to an unspoken expectation, that creators from humble backgrounds must perform hardship to remain believable. The moment that narrative shifts towards success or confidence, scepticism creeps in.

Her Side Of The Story

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pujarini Pradhan (@lifeofpujaa)

Responding to viral criticism, Pujarini clarified that while agencies manage her brand deals, her content remains entirely self-produced. “It took me only 15 to 20 minutes to shoot and edit this video,” she said, challenging the assumption that polished content always requires a professional setup.

She also revealed her early struggles within the influencer industry, explaining how she walked away from her first agency after feeling underpaid and misled. According to her, everything she has built so far has come from her own effort, not a hidden system working behind the scenes.

At its core, the Life of Pujaa debate is not just about one influencer's authenticity. It raises uncomfortable questions about audience bias, class perceptions, and the kind of stories people are willing to believe.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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