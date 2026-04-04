Why 'Dancing Gorillas' Are Becoming The Most Unexpected Wedding Trend In India - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian weddings are undergoing a noticeable transformation, and Gen Z is firmly at the centre of this shift. What was once defined as grandeur, rituals, and tradition, is now being reshaped into something far more playful and personal. From “fake weddings” to viral-ready moments, today’s celebrations are less about convention and more about creating unforgettable experiences.

The latest example? Dancing gorillas stealing the spotlight at shaadis.

ALSO READ: Cyrus Poonawalla Buys Raja Ravi Varma’s ‘Yashoda And Krishna’ For Rs 167.2 Crore, Sets New Record

How This Unusual Trend Went Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrika Kohli (@shrikakohli)

The trend didn’t begin in banquet halls or wedding planners’ offices, it started online. A viral clip featuring a man in a gorilla costume dancing among wedding guests quickly captured attention. Soon after, couples began drawing inspiration from such content, choosing to inject humour and individuality into their big day rather than sticking to predictable formats.

What followed was a ripple effect. Performers dressed as gorillas began appearing at baraats and receptions, entertaining guests with spontaneous dance routines and turning ordinary moments into shareable highlights. For many, it offered a welcome break from the stress that often comes with wedding planning.

From Grand Celebrations To Personalised Events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ ALI MASTER - على ماستر (@dj.alimaster)

The idea of the “big fat Indian wedding” is gradually evolving. While earlier trends leaned heavily towards opulence, often inspired by celebrity weddings in destinations like Lake Como or Lake Pichola, Gen Z is shifting priorities. Instead of scale, the focus is now on creativity, fun, and moments that feel authentic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorilla Gang 🦍 (@the_gorillaempire)

Social media has played a defining role in this transition. Algorithm-driven content continues to influence choices, encouraging couples to embrace unconventional elements that reflect their personalities. As a result, weddings are becoming more dynamic, unpredictable, and tailored to individual tastes.

When A Dancing Gorilla Led To Wedding Drama

In a surprising twist, the trend has even sparked real-life drama. A viral Instagram post, which has now been removed, detailed an incident that cannot be independently verified.

According to the post, someone from the bride’s family casually suggested the idea of including a "dancing gorilla" weeks before the ceremony. The groom reportedly took it seriously and promised to arrange it, raising excitement among the bride’s side.

However, on the wedding day, the much-anticipated act never materialised. As the baraat arrived without the performer, confusion grew. Initially, the bride’s family assumed a delay, perhaps expecting a grand late entry. But when questioned, the groom revealed, while visibly nervous, that the vendor had cancelled.

What followed escalated quickly. The bride’s mother called the situation a “bad omen”, while her father felt misled. Despite attempts to explain, tensions mounted, and ultimately, the wedding was called off.

More Than Just A Passing Fad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gorila show 🦍 (@gorilla_events_maharashtra)

At first glance, dancing gorillas may seem like nothing more than a quirky gimmick. But the trend points to a deeper change in how weddings are perceived.

Today, these celebrations are no longer just about rituals or societal expectations, they are about joy, expression, and creating moments that people genuinely remember. Adding humour through such performances often lightens the emotional intensity of the occasion, making it more relaxed and engaging for everyone involved.

As trends continue to evolve, one question lingers: are weddings becoming less about tradition and more about storytelling in the age of social media? For Gen Z, the answer seems increasingly clear.