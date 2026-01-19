Kolkata Comic Con 2026 Is Official: Check Dates, Venue & What’s Planned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kolkata Comic Con is a gathering focused on comics, anime, cosplay, gaming, and related pop culture interests. The event includes creator stalls, panel discussions, cosplay activities, gaming areas, and merchandise counters. Visitors can browse comics, interact with artists, attend workshops, and observe live sessions based on storytelling and character design.

It functions as a structured space where readers, creators, and fans come together to engage with different forms of visual and narrative culture in an organised festival format.

Kolkata Comic Con 2026 Dates & Venue

Kolkata Comic Con 2026 is scheduled for April 11 and April 12, 2026. The venue is the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, which hosted the previous edition in the city. The two-day structure follows the standard Comic Con format used in other Indian cities.

The first Kolkata edition drew attendance in the thousands, indicating an existing audience for comics, anime, and related storytelling formats. The event brings together readers, artists, cosplayers, and gaming enthusiasts in one space.

The dates fall over a weekend, making it easier for students and working professionals to attend. April is also a relatively flexible period in many academic calendars, which supports participation.

Since the dates are announced well in advance, visitors from nearby cities can plan their travel and accommodation.

These dates place Kolkata within the wider Comic Con calendar in India. The city now joins other regular host locations, making it a consistent stop in the national event circuit.

Kolkata Comic Con 2026 Schedule Overview

The Kolkata Comic Con 2026 schedule will be spread across both days. Activities generally include comic stalls, creator booths, panel discussions, cosplay contests, and gaming zones.

Sessions with Indian and international artists are expected, along with areas dedicated to merchandise and collectables.

Cosplay remains a central feature. Participants can compete and qualify for higher-level competitions. Workshops and small group sessions related to art, comics, and character design are also part of the format.

Each day is divided into time slots for panels, performances, and open floor activities. Visitors can decide how long to stay and which sections to explore.

The event is attended by school students, college-goers, and adults with long-standing interests in pop culture.