Siddharth Anand’s Cryptic Posts Spark Release Date Buzz For Shah Rukh Khan’s King

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSiddharth Anand’s Cryptic Posts Spark Release Date Buzz For Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Director Siddharth Anand’s mysterious tweets have fueled speculation about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s film King. Fans believe a release date announcement may be coming soon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 07:01 PM (IST)

Anticipation surrounding King, the much-awaited action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, has reached a fever pitch. While fans have been eagerly waiting for concrete updates on the film, director Siddharth Anand has now added fuel to the excitement with a pair of mysterious social media posts that have set speculation running wild.

The film, which marks Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s first-ever on-screen collaboration, is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and is among the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood projects.

Siddharth Anand’s Tweets Spark Release Date Buzz

On Monday, Siddharth Anand took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a cryptic one-word post that read, “And…”. The ambiguity of the tweet immediately caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan base. Less than 24 hours later, the filmmaker followed it up with another post saying, “the date…”.

 

The back-to-back posts have led fans to believe that an official announcement regarding King—possibly its release date—could be imminent. While neither the director nor the production team has confirmed anything yet, the timing of the tweets has only heightened curiosity.

 

Fans Flood Social Media With Theories

Shah Rukh Khan fans wasted no time reacting to the posts. One user commented, “Release Date Loading,” while another urged, “King… reveal it.” Some fans even speculated about potential box office clashes. One comment read, “कही @imvangasandeep se clash ki planning to nhi #King,” hinting at a possible face-off with Prabhas’ Spirit.

Another fan wrote, “ab king ke announcement ke sath baki movies ka release date reshuffle hoga. AURAAAAAA,” suggesting that King’s announcement could lead to major shifts in the theatrical calendar.

What We Know About ‘King’ So Far

King was officially announced on Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday on November 2, when the makers unveiled a striking title teaser. The video showcased SRK in a never-seen-before look, featuring silver hair and distinctive ear accessories, instantly grabbing attention.

Later that day, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans in Mumbai and opened up about his role in the film. Talking about his character, the actor said, “So it’s not to say whether it’s a villain or not. Yes, he is a very dark character, a grey character. And I think it will be very interesting. He is very ruthless. All the lines in it (title reveal video), more or less, reflect that character. So I hope you love it. That doesn’t mean what he is doing is something you should do too."

Star Cast and Story Details

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, King reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan as a seasoned assassin navigating a dangerous underworld. Suhana Khan is said to play his protégé, training under him for high-risk missions.

The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal, making King one of the most star-studded projects in recent times.

With speculation mounting and fans on high alert, all eyes are now on the makers to see if Siddharth Anand’s cryptic hints will soon translate into an official announcement.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
