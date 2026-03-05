ABP Live Doc Talk | Breathless After Minimal Activity? Doctor Says THIS May Be The Reason

Exertional dyspnea (shortness of breath during minimal physical activity) is frequently attributed to physical deconditioning or fatigue. However, the onset of breathlessness during low-intensity activities, such as walking short distances, climbing a few stairs, or standing, may indicate underlying cardiovascular pathology. Among the important etiologies of dyspnea are stenotic and regurgitant valvular heart diseases.

How Heart Valves Work And What Happens When They Malfunction

The heart contains four valves (aortic, mitral, tricuspid, and pulmonary) that regulate unidirectional blood flow and ensure efficient systemic and pulmonary circulation. These valves open and close synchronously with each heart beat to optimise oxygen delivery to each & every cell of body.

Valvular dysfunction occurs primarily in two forms:-

Stenosis: Pathological narrowing of the valve orifice, resulting in obstructed forward blood flow.

Pathological narrowing of the valve orifice, resulting in obstructed forward blood flow. Regurgitation (insufficiency): Incomplete valve closure, causing retrograde blood flow.

Both conditions increase cardiac workload. In stenosis, the heart has to push much harder to move blood through a narrowed valve. In regurgitation, some blood leaks backward. If this extra pressure or extra volume continues for a long time, the heart muscle changes shape and becomes weaker. Over time, it cannot pump blood well, which can lead to heart failure.

Symptoms And Most Common Types Of Valvular Heart Disease

Symptoms of valvular disease may include breathlessness, fatigue, chest discomfort or heaviness, reduced exercise tolerance, sudden night-time breathlessness, cough (especially at night).

Valvular heart disease often progresses insidiously. Initially, dyspnea occurs only during vigorous exertion. Over time, symptoms develop with progressively lower levels of activity.

Diagnosis, Treatment Options And Why Early Detection Matters

Early diagnosis is essential to prevent irreversible heart muscle damage and adverse outcomes. Clinical assessment includes: Comprehensive physical examination (e.g., detection of cardiac murmurs), 2D Echo.

Usually, two types of valvular disease are most common: -

Mitral Stenosis.

Aortic stenosis.

Mitral stenosis (MS) is narrowing of the mitral valve orifice, obstructing blood flow from the left atrium (LA) to the left ventricle (LV) during diastole. Most common cause of Mitral Stenosis is rheumatic heart disease which occur in early childhood, ang get diagnosed by the age of 15 to 35.

The most common cause of Aortic Stenosis is atherosclerosis in elderly patients, or a bicuspid aortic valve, which is common in the Indian subcontinent.

Treatment Options

Medical management may include diuretics, antihypertensive agents, and other pharmacologic therapies to reduce volume overload and optimise hemodynamics. While medications alleviate symptoms, they do not correct structural valve abnormalities.

Mitral valvulotomy, or balloon mitral valvuloplasty, is a procedure where a balloon is used to open a narrow mitral valve. It is done when the valve is very small and symptoms are moderate, especially in patients who cannot take blood thinners, like women planning pregnancy. If the valve is very stiff, damaged, or leaking, it is replaced with a metal or tissue valve through surgery.

Traditionally, balloon valvotomy treated aortic stenosis, while surgery was needed if aortic regurgitation was present. Today, TAVR is a minimally invasive option for high-risk patients, using a catheter to replace the valve. It has revolutionised management of aortic stenosis in patients who were previously considered inoperable or very high-risk. It relieves symptoms quickly, avoids open-heart surgery, and has a short recovery of 3- 4 days, especially helpful for elderly or sick patients.

Importance Of Early Recognition

Early identification of valvular heart disease significantly improves prognosis and quality of life. Awareness of exertional breathlessness as a potential cardiac symptom is critical. Prompt medical evaluation, appropriate imaging, and timely intervention can prevent complications such as heart failure, arrhythmias, and reduced survival. With modern diagnostic techniques, pharmacologic management, and advances in surgical and transcatheter therapies, many patients with valvular heart disease can return to active and functional lives when treated at an appropriate stage of disease progression.

