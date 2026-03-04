Explorer
Shraddha Das Birthday Special: Revisiting Her Most Glamorous Fashion Statements
On Shraddha Das’ birthday, revisit her most regal and ethereal fashion moments, from stunning sarees to glamorous gowns that redefine elegance and grace.
Shraddha Das’ Most Breathtaking Looks
1/8
2/8
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Krystle Dsouza Birthday Special: 8 Regal Ethnic Looks That Prove She’s A True Style Queen
Lifestyle
7 Photos
Planning Your Iftar Outfit? Take Cues From These Bollywood Divas In White Anarkali
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Gurmeet Choudhary Birthday Special: 8 Dapper Blazer Looks That Stole The Spotlight
Lifestyle
6 Photos
Bollywood Divas Inspired Fishtail Lehengas Perfect For Bridesmaids On Sangeet Night
Lifestyle
7 Photos
Valentine's Day 2026: Bollywood Celebs’ Pink Outfits Perfect For A Valentine’s Date
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Valentine’s Day 2026: Dreamy Red Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Divas To Try On Your Date
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Lifestyle
World Obesity Day 2026: Causes, Symptoms And All You Need To Know About This Health Condition
Lifestyle
Holi 2026: Post-Holi Skincare Tips Every Acne-Prone Skin Type Must Follow
Lifestyle
World Obesity Day 2026: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know About This Day
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk: When Should You Visit A Gynecologist? Warning Signs Not To Ignore
Advertisement
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion