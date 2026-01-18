Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMahesh Babu–Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi Sparks Release Date Buzz, Teaser Makes Global History

Mahesh Babu–Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi Sparks Release Date Buzz, Teaser Makes Global History

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi sparks fresh release date buzz. Reports suggest a Sri Rama Navami update and a 2027 theatrical release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Excitement around Varanasi, the much-awaited collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has intensified once again. According to fresh industry buzz, the makers of the ambitious project may soon unveil the film’s official release date, with speculation pointing toward a major update timed around the auspicious festival of Sri Rama Navami.

While there has been no formal announcement yet, reports suggest that the team is carefully planning a reveal that aligns with a significant festive moment, further amplifying anticipation among fans across India and overseas.

Release Date Speculation Gains Momentum

As reported by 123 Telugu, the makers had earlier locked April 9, 2027, as the tentative theatrical release date for Varanasi. Adding to the excitement, new chatter indicates that a special announcement could be rolled out on March 26, 2026, coinciding with Sri Rama Navami. However, the production house has not officially confirmed either the release date or the update timeline so far.

The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is being positioned as one of the most ambitious cinematic ventures to come out of Indian cinema, and even minor updates have been enough to generate massive online traction.

Teaser Screening in Paris Marks Historic Moment

The buzz around Varanasi intensified after its first teaser created history on the global stage. Initially unveiled at the GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad on November 15, the teaser later achieved a rare milestone with a special screening at the iconic Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris on January 5.

The official X handle of Le Grand Rex shared visuals from the screening, captioning the post, “First look at the highly anticipated film by S. S. Rajamouli, #Varanasi, set to hit the big screen in 2027. #FestivalDeLaBandeAnnonce." This marked the first-ever instance of an Indian film teaser being showcased at the legendary Parisian venue, a moment that underscored the growing global footprint of Indian cinema.

What the Teaser Reveals About the Film

The teaser offered audiences a striking first look at Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, seen wielding a trishul, blood-soaked, and riding a bull — visuals that immediately sparked intrigue. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears as Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the antagonist Kumbha. Their first-look posters were released earlier and had already set social media abuzz.

With music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani and the story penned by V Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is being described as a grand adventure spectacle. A report by The Citizen from Tanzania previously suggested that the film follows a high-stakes expedition narrative. “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills," the synopsis stated.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
SS Rajamouli Varanasi Varanasi Movie Mahesh Babu Varanasi Release Date Priyanka Chopra Jonas Telugu Film Varanasi Teaser Paris
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
UP UK
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
Cities
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget