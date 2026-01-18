Mahesh Babu–Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi Sparks Release Date Buzz, Teaser Makes Global History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Excitement around Varanasi, the much-awaited collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has intensified once again. According to fresh industry buzz, the makers of the ambitious project may soon unveil the film’s official release date, with speculation pointing toward a major update timed around the auspicious festival of Sri Rama Navami.

While there has been no formal announcement yet, reports suggest that the team is carefully planning a reveal that aligns with a significant festive moment, further amplifying anticipation among fans across India and overseas.

Release Date Speculation Gains Momentum

As reported by 123 Telugu, the makers had earlier locked April 9, 2027, as the tentative theatrical release date for Varanasi. Adding to the excitement, new chatter indicates that a special announcement could be rolled out on March 26, 2026, coinciding with Sri Rama Navami. However, the production house has not officially confirmed either the release date or the update timeline so far.

The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is being positioned as one of the most ambitious cinematic ventures to come out of Indian cinema, and even minor updates have been enough to generate massive online traction.

Teaser Screening in Paris Marks Historic Moment

The buzz around Varanasi intensified after its first teaser created history on the global stage. Initially unveiled at the GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad on November 15, the teaser later achieved a rare milestone with a special screening at the iconic Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris on January 5.

The official X handle of Le Grand Rex shared visuals from the screening, captioning the post, “First look at the highly anticipated film by S. S. Rajamouli, #Varanasi, set to hit the big screen in 2027. #FestivalDeLaBandeAnnonce." This marked the first-ever instance of an Indian film teaser being showcased at the legendary Parisian venue, a moment that underscored the growing global footprint of Indian cinema.

What the Teaser Reveals About the Film

The teaser offered audiences a striking first look at Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, seen wielding a trishul, blood-soaked, and riding a bull — visuals that immediately sparked intrigue. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears as Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the antagonist Kumbha. Their first-look posters were released earlier and had already set social media abuzz.

With music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani and the story penned by V Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is being described as a grand adventure spectacle. A report by The Citizen from Tanzania previously suggested that the film follows a high-stakes expedition narrative. “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills," the synopsis stated.